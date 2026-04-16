Eagleville's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$100 Thrive Greenhouse Gift Card
Starting bid
2 Discovery World admission passes.
Retail Value: $50
Donated By: Discovery World
Starting bid
Catered taco bar including: 10 tacos, your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream, rice, beans, tortillas, chips, guacamole & salsa.
Retail Value:$80
Donated By: MP Taqueria
Starting bid
Car revitalization
Retail Value: $950
Donated by: Carisma
Starting bid
2 Tickets for "Best of Lake Cruise."
Retail Value:$90
Donated by: Lake Geneva Cruise Line
Starting bid
4 Timer Rattlers Baseball bleacher seat tickets
Retail Value: $50
Donated By: Timer Rattlers
Starting bid
Otto's Art Academy Art Class
Retail Value: $30
Donated by: Otto's Art Academy
Starting bid
Milwaukee County Zoo $180 Gift Card for a Zoo Pass
Retail Value: $180
Donated by: The Marek Family
Starting bid
A day of tubing, waterskiing, or learning to ski off a boom. **The winner will be required to sign a waiver & will be hosted by a member of the Grahll-Kahn famiy.**
Retail Value: $550
Donated By: The Grahll-Kahn Family
Starting bid
Handmade wooden owl outdoor thermometer, wood chime, mosquito patio shield, organic reusable food wrap, & $25 gift card.
Retail Value: $110
Donated by: The Garden Mart
Starting bid
Lynch Car Cleaning Kit & FREE oil change.
Retail Value: $150
Donated by: Lynch
Starting bid
1 Uklulele, 1 branded Music Cafe t-shirt (Youth Large), & 1 music lesson.
Retail Value: $100
Donated by: Music Cafe
Starting bid
Journey Salon & Spa gift bag that includes: $25 gift card, Farmhouse Fresh candle, &
Farmhouse Fresh peptide lip treatment.
Retail Value: $125
Donated by: Journey Salon & Spa
Starting bid
Cooler, 2 t-shirts, beach ball, bar mat, beer sign, wine bag, lawn chair, koozies & more!
Retail Value: $200
Donated by: Aman's Beer & Wine Mukwonago
Starting bid
Milwaukee Milkmen 2 dugout seats to a 2026 home game at Franklin Field.
Retail Value: $40
Donated by: Milwaukee Milkmen
Starting bid
Laser Cut - American Eagle Flag
Retail Value: $75
Donated by: An Eagleville Family
Starting bid
3 Vintage Vault Arcade Tickets
Retail Value: $60
Donated by: Vintage Vault
Starting bid
Summer Fun Basket
Value: $140
Donated by: Eagleville Families in Mr. Steib's Class
Starting bid
Custom-made Eagleville Sterno with S'mores Kit.
Value:
Donated by: The Breidenbach Family
Starting bid
Garden Themed Basket
Value: $120
Donated By: Eagleville Families
Starting bid
Game Night Basket
Value: $150
Donated by: Eagleville Families
Starting bid
Culver's Themed Basket
Value: $150
Donated by: Kohl's Family
Starting bid
Cleaning Basket & Mop System
Value: $75
Donated by:Quality Care Cleaning Service
Starting bid
Movie Night Basket
Value: $100
Donated by: Eagleville Families
Starting bid
Bubl'r 6 Packs with Koozies and Sunglasses
Value: $50
Donated by: Bubl'r
Starting bid
Milwaukee Public Museum 2 Tickets
Value: $50
Donated by: MPM
Starting bid
Voucher for 4 Milwaukee Admirals Tickets
Value: $80
Donated by: Milwaukee Admirals
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