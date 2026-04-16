Eagleville School Governance Team Inc

Hosted by

Eagleville School Governance Team Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Eagleville's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

S101W34511 County Hwy LO, Eagle, WI 53119, USA

Thrive Greenhouse Gift Card item
Thrive Greenhouse Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$100 Thrive Greenhouse Gift Card

Discovery World Passes item
Discovery World Passes
$10

Starting bid

2 Discovery World admission passes.
Retail Value: $50
Donated By: Discovery World

MP Taqueria Catered Taco Bar item
MP Taqueria Catered Taco Bar
$10

Starting bid

Catered taco bar including: 10 tacos, your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream, rice, beans, tortillas, chips, guacamole & salsa.
Retail Value:$80
Donated By: MP Taqueria

Carisma Car Revitalization item
Carisma Car Revitalization
$100

Starting bid

Car revitalization
Retail Value: $950
Donated by: Carisma

Lake Geneva Cruise item
Lake Geneva Cruise
$20

Starting bid

2 Tickets for "Best of Lake Cruise."
Retail Value:$90
Donated by: Lake Geneva Cruise Line

Timber Rattlers Baseball Tickets item
Timber Rattlers Baseball Tickets
$10

Starting bid

4 Timer Rattlers Baseball bleacher seat tickets

Retail Value: $50
Donated By: Timer Rattlers

Otto's Art Academy Art Class item
Otto's Art Academy Art Class
$10

Starting bid

Otto's Art Academy Art Class
Retail Value: $30
Donated by: Otto's Art Academy

Milwaukee County Zoo - Gift Card item
Milwaukee County Zoo - Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Milwaukee County Zoo $180 Gift Card for a Zoo Pass
Retail Value: $180
Donated by: The Marek Family

A Day Out on the Lake item
A Day Out on the Lake
$50

Starting bid

A day of tubing, waterskiing, or learning to ski off a boom. **The winner will be required to sign a waiver & will be hosted by a member of the Grahll-Kahn famiy.**
Retail Value: $550
Donated By: The Grahll-Kahn Family

The Garden Mart Gift Basket item
The Garden Mart Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Handmade wooden owl outdoor thermometer, wood chime, mosquito patio shield, organic reusable food wrap, & $25 gift card.
Retail Value: $110
Donated by: The Garden Mart

Lynch - Mukwonago Car Cleaning Kit item
Lynch - Mukwonago Car Cleaning Kit item
Lynch - Mukwonago Car Cleaning Kit
$20

Starting bid

Lynch Car Cleaning Kit & FREE oil change.
Retail Value: $150
Donated by: Lynch

Music Cafe item
Music Cafe
$20

Starting bid

1 Uklulele, 1 branded Music Cafe t-shirt (Youth Large), & 1 music lesson.
Retail Value: $100
Donated by: Music Cafe

Journey Salon & Spa item
Journey Salon & Spa
$20

Starting bid

Journey Salon & Spa gift bag that includes: $25 gift card, Farmhouse Fresh candle, &
Farmhouse Fresh peptide lip treatment.
Retail Value: $125
Donated by: Journey Salon & Spa

Aman's Beer & Wine Cooler Gift item
Aman's Beer & Wine Cooler Gift
$50

Starting bid

Cooler, 2 t-shirts, beach ball, bar mat, beer sign, wine bag, lawn chair, koozies & more!
Retail Value: $200
Donated by: Aman's Beer & Wine Mukwonago

Milwaukee Milkmen dugout seats item
Milwaukee Milkmen dugout seats
$10

Starting bid

Milwaukee Milkmen 2 dugout seats to a 2026 home game at Franklin Field.
Retail Value: $40
Donated by: Milwaukee Milkmen

Laser Cut - American Eagle Flag item
Laser Cut - American Eagle Flag
$20

Starting bid

Laser Cut - American Eagle Flag
Retail Value: $75
Donated by: An Eagleville Family

Vintage Vault Arcade Tickets item
Vintage Vault Arcade Tickets
$10

Starting bid

3 Vintage Vault Arcade Tickets
Retail Value: $60
Donated by: Vintage Vault

Mr. Steib's Class - Summer Fun Basket item
Mr. Steib's Class - Summer Fun Basket
$20

Starting bid

Summer Fun Basket
Value: $140
Donated by: Eagleville Families in Mr. Steib's Class

S'more item
S'more
$20

Starting bid

Custom-made Eagleville Sterno with S'mores Kit.
Value:

Donated by: The Breidenbach Family

Ms. Selzer's Class - Garden Theme item
Ms. Selzer's Class - Garden Theme
$20

Starting bid

Garden Themed Basket
Value: $120
Donated By: Eagleville Families

Mrs. Steib's Game Night BAsket item
Mrs. Steib's Game Night BAsket
$20

Starting bid

Game Night Basket

Value: $150

Donated by: Eagleville Families

Culver's Themed Basket item
Culver's Themed Basket
$20

Starting bid

Culver's Themed Basket
Value: $150

Donated by: Kohl's Family

Cleaning Basket & Mop System item
Cleaning Basket & Mop System
$15

Starting bid

Cleaning Basket & Mop System

Value: $75

Donated by:Quality Care Cleaning Service

Movie Night - Ms. Krueger's class item
Movie Night - Ms. Krueger's class
$10

Starting bid

Movie Night Basket
Value: $100

Donated by: Eagleville Families

Bubl'r PACK item
Bubl'r PACK
$10

Starting bid

Bubl'r 6 Packs with Koozies and Sunglasses
Value: $50

Donated by: Bubl'r

Milwaukee Public Museum 2 Tickets item
Milwaukee Public Museum 2 Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Milwaukee Public Museum 2 Tickets
Value: $50

Donated by: MPM

Milwaukee Admirals item
Milwaukee Admirals
$10

Starting bid

Voucher for 4 Milwaukee Admirals Tickets
Value: $80

Donated by: Milwaukee Admirals

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