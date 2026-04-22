EAGT 2026 Prize Drawing, Mulligans, & Contests Tickets

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About this raffle
Enter to win one of several prize baskets! No limit on ticket purchase; basket winners will be selected at the cocktail reception following tournament play.
Enter to win one of several prize baskets! No limit on ticket purchase; basket winners will be selected at the cocktail reception following tournament play.
There is a maximum of eight mulligans per foursome. Purchase all eight for your group, or two for yourself, here.
All golfers receive one free putt at 50 feet and may purchase an additional putt at 25 feet for $10.
Putting contest finals will take place in real time. If you make your putt, you will continue through the putting contest before moving on to the next tee box!
Hole #2: Think you can get closer than an Inter-Ac Champion Student Golfer or the Director of Athletics? If they make the better shot, you get to use their ball. If you make the better shot, you to choose a piece of EA swag!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!