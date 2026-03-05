2026 EA Alumni Society Silent Auction

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Sherred Alumni House 1785 Bishop White Dr, Newtown Square, PA 19073, USA
Starting bid
This exclusive auction package offers a unique opportunity to connect with Alexa Buckley, co-founder of the luxury footwear brand Margaux. Whether you choose a private one-on-one coffee in NYC or a virtual Zoom session, you'll gain invaluable insights into entrepreneurship, fashion, and brand building from a visionary leader who disrupted a $140 billion industry. In addition to the meeting, you’ll walk away in style. This package includes one complimentary pair of Margaux shoes. Renowned for their beautiful, comfortable styles that are designed for "everywhere life takes you", Margaux is redefining luxury footwear through inclusive sizing and unparalleled comfort and has been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, and Forbes.
FMV: $350
Donor: Alexa Buckley '10, & Margaux
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional round of golf at the prestigious Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, one of the nation's oldest and most revered courses. Package includes: a round of golf for three (3) guests to play with member Rob Melchionni ’98 P ’29. Lunch and drinks are included.
FMV: $1,000
Donor: Rob Melchionni ’98 P ’29
Starting bid
The most extraordinary trips are not simply booked — they are thoughtfully designed. With this exclusive offering, Alex Smith ’06 of Journey Bound will craft a fully customized luxury travel experience of up to two weeks anywhere in the world, with the $800 planning retainer waived.
Journey Bound is a boutique luxury travel company specializing in deeply personalized journeys for discerning travelers. Whether you dream of skiing in Japan, exploring Patagonia, experiencing Southeast Asia, embarking on an African safari, enjoying a European escape, or adventuring through Costa Rica, every detail is tailored to your interests, pace, and travel style.
Through preferred partnerships with many of the world’s top hotels and resorts, clients receive VIP privileges often unavailable elsewhere, including complimentary daily breakfast, room upgrades, resort credits, early check-in/late checkout when available, and personalized recognition throughout their stay.
In addition to designing exceptional itineraries, Journey Bound offers access to a dedicated air desk and 24/7 support, ensuring seamless travel from departure to return. This package includes custom itinerary design and booking services for up to two weeks of travel for up to four guests. Trips exceeding these parameters may be subject to an additional planning fee.
FMV: $800
Donor: Alex Smith '05
Starting bid
Turn heads in this stunning Isla & White “Couper” one-shoulder maxi dress, featuring an elegant green floral print and a beautifully flowy silhouette. Crafted from 100% silk, this lightweight piece drapes effortlessly for a flattering, feminine fit that moves gracefully with you. Perfect for weddings, summer soirées, or a chic vacation look, this dress captures the essence of relaxed luxury with its breezy design and eye-catching pattern. The asymmetrical neckline adds a modern, sophisticated touch, making it a true statement piece. Isla & White is a women-owned brand rooted in the Dominican Republic, known for blending laidback Caribbean spirit with refined, contemporary style. Their collections feature bold prints, vibrant colors, and luxurious natural fabrics—designed to take you seamlessly from beachside elegance to city sophistication. Don’t miss your chance to own this beautifully crafted designer piece that embodies effortless femininity and modern luxury.
FMV: $1,000
Donor: Renata Vesey ‘04
Starting bid
Elevate your next event with a premium mobile bartending experience from Top Notch Toast. This package includes three hours of professional bartending service, featuring a sleek light-up bar setup and all the essential tools to ensure a seamless and stylish celebration. Perfect for weddings, private parties, milestone events, or even upscale corporate gatherings, this experience delivers both expertise and sophistication. Based in the Philadelphia suburbs and also serving the Miami area, Top Notch Toast brings a high-end touch to any occasion. Please note that alcohol and gratuity are not included. No expiration date.
FMV: $800
Donor: Top Notch Toast (Shannon Siegel, friend of Jackie Leck '01)
Starting bid
Enjoy a night in New York City with this special getaway package! Auction winners will receive an overnight stay at The Penn Club, complete with breakfast, plus a gift card to Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew, owned by Evan Stein ’89. It’s the perfect quick escape to experience the energy, dining, and charm of the city. This package expires within one year.
FMV: $600
Donor: The Penn Club of New York, Evan Stein '89, and Olde City Cheesesteaks & Brew
Starting bid
Take home a piece of Major League Baseball with this baseball signed by standout outfielder Harrison Bader. Known for his elite defense, postseason energy, and fan-favorite style of play, Bader has made his mark with teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, and beyond. A Philadelphia-area native, he’s a player local fans love to follow. Perfect for collectors and baseball enthusiasts alike, this signed ball with a special Philadelphia message on it is a unique addition to any Philadelphia sports memorabilia collection.
FMV: $150
Donor: Caroline Waxler ‘89
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with this premium golf package featuring a Precision Pro Rangefinder for accurate, confidence-boosting yardages and a coveted foursome at Radnor Valley Country Club, one of the region’s most renowned private courses. Enjoy an unforgettable round with friends on a beautifully maintained and challenging layout—perfect for golfers who appreciate both performance and exclusive access.
FMV: $600
Donor: Radnor Valley County Club, Precision Pro
Starting bid
Prevent the summer slide with reading enrichment, prep and advancement by consultant, educator and Jackie Leck '01. Auction winners will receive an initial literacy evaluation, analysis and skills session for their child. It’s the perfect pathway to achievement!
FMV: $270
Donor: Jackie Leck '01
Starting bid
Step inside history with a private tour of Kelty House, a stunning Tudor mansion in Merion, Pennsylvania, hosted by owner Sasha Certo-Ware ’07. Designed by renowned architect William Lightfoot Price and located adjacent to the former Episcopal Academy campus, this remarkable home was once the residence of celebrated author Chaim Potok. Marvel at the home’s extraordinary stained glass windows, rich architectural details, and timeless character, and keep an ear out, legend has it the house may even have a famous ghost! A rare and unforgettable experience for architecture lovers, history buffs, and anyone drawn to a touch of mystery.
FMV: $450
Donor: Sasha Certo-Ware '07
Starting bid
Lights, camera, conversation! Meet up in New York City for coffee with Susie Talbot ’04, an independent film producer, and gain an insider’s perspective on the world of film production. Perfect for a student interested in film, media, or the creative arts, this one-on-one experience offers the chance to ask questions, explore career paths, and hear firsthand what it takes to bring stories to life on screen. A unique opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired in the heart of NYC.
FMV: $150
Donor: Susie Talbot ‘04
Starting bid
Enjoy a thoughtfully curated experience that brings together great taste and local charm. This special package includes a bottle of wine, a set of Episcopal Academy coasters, and a $200 gift card to The Refectory in Villanova—an inviting destination known for its warm atmosphere and delicious cuisine. Whether you're planning a cozy night in or a memorable dining experience out, this package offers the perfect blend of comfort and indulgence.
FMV: $225
Donor: The Refectory & The Episcopal Academy
Starting bid
Natalie Rose Beauty in Media, PA, offers a wide range of relaxing and rejuvenating services including Botox, fillers, facials, laser hair removal, laser resurfacing, dermaplaning, spray tans, waxing, and more. Come and enjoy a personalized experience that leaves you feeling refreshed and beautiful!
FMV: $400
Donor: Natalie Traboscia ‘01
Starting bid
Empower your child to create a lasting impact with this exclusive one-hour consulting session (Zoom or in-person in Bryn Mawr) led by Allison Weiss Brady, an award-winning nonprofit strategist and 2026 Silver Anvil Award nominee. Whether launching a new venture or scaling an existing project, your child will receive expert guidance on strategic planning, creative fundraising, and securing press coverage from a multi-year #1 fundraiser whose clients have been featured in Forbes, ABC, and The Philadelphia Inquirer. This package is designed to help students build authentic leadership skills and craft a powerful personal narrative that stands out on college applications and beyond.
FMV: $500
Donor: Allison Weiss Brady (friend of Caroline Waxler ‘89)
Starting bid
Ever wonder what makes a story irresistible to the press? In this one-hour session (via Zoom or in person in Bryn Mawr), award-winning PR consultant and journalist Allison Weiss Brady pulls back the curtain on what journalists really want—and how to deliver it. Allison has worked across sports, fashion, beauty, interior design, AI, and education, with clients including the NBA, the President of the Florida Marlins, Grammy Award-winning Creed lead singer Scott Stapp, StudyFetch, Embellish Beauty, and more. In this insider session, you’ll learn how to craft a compelling press release, pitch a story that actually gets opened, and identify the newsworthy angle hiding in plain sight. Perfect for students interested in communications, journalism, TV production, or public relations.
FMV: $500
Donor: Allison Weiss Brady (friend of Caroline Waxler ‘89)
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