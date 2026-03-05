2026 EA Alumni Society Silent Auction

The most extraordinary trips are not simply booked — they are thoughtfully designed. With this exclusive offering, Alex Smith ’06 of Journey Bound will craft a fully customized luxury travel experience of up to two weeks anywhere in the world, with the $800 planning retainer waived.

Journey Bound is a boutique luxury travel company specializing in deeply personalized journeys for discerning travelers. Whether you dream of skiing in Japan, exploring Patagonia, experiencing Southeast Asia, embarking on an African safari, enjoying a European escape, or adventuring through Costa Rica, every detail is tailored to your interests, pace, and travel style.

Through preferred partnerships with many of the world’s top hotels and resorts, clients receive VIP privileges often unavailable elsewhere, including complimentary daily breakfast, room upgrades, resort credits, early check-in/late checkout when available, and personalized recognition throughout their stay.

In addition to designing exceptional itineraries, Journey Bound offers access to a dedicated air desk and 24/7 support, ensuring seamless travel from departure to return. This package includes custom itinerary design and booking services for up to two weeks of travel for up to four guests. Trips exceeding these parameters may be subject to an additional planning fee.

FMV: $800

Donor: Alex Smith '05