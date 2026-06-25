EAHS Marching Band Apparel Online Payment

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About this event
-If student is new to band, do not purchase unless you would like an extra. Music Club is providing 1 free shirt for each NEW student.
-All students may purchase an extra shirt if desired.
-Size samples provided at uniform fittings.
-Returning students may use their existing pair.
-Price is $2.50 per pair. New students, please order 2 pairs ($5.00 total)
-No gloves for percussion/pit.
-All other band members must have 2 pairs of gloves; please purchase amount needed so you have two pairs.
2 pairs recommended
2 pairs recommended
Returning students may use item already purchased.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!