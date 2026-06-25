Elizabethtown Area High School Band Music Club

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Elizabethtown Area High School Band Music Club

About this event

EAHS Marching Band Apparel Online Payment

EXTRA Black Music Shirt item
EXTRA Black Music Shirt item
EXTRA Black Music Shirt
$11

-If student is new to band, do not purchase unless you would like an extra. Music Club is providing 1 free shirt for each NEW student.

-All students may purchase an extra shirt if desired.

Black Band Shoes - Pair ("Dinkles") item
Black Band Shoes - Pair ("Dinkles")
$34

-Size samples provided at uniform fittings.

-Returning students may use their existing pair.

Short Black Gloves, Pair (2 pairs required) item
Short Black Gloves, Pair (2 pairs required)
$2.50

-Price is $2.50 per pair. New students, please order 2 pairs ($5.00 total)

-No gloves for percussion/pit.

-All other band members must have 2 pairs of gloves; please purchase amount needed so you have two pairs.

Short White Gloves with Grips, Pair DRUM MAJORS ONLY
$1.50

2 pairs recommended

Short Black Gloves with Grips, Pair - GUARD AND CYMBALS ONLY
$1.50

2 pairs recommended

Black Beret - TUBAS ONLY item
Black Beret - TUBAS ONLY item
Black Beret - TUBAS ONLY
$9

Returning students may use item already purchased.

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