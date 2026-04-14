The Episcopal Academy Parents' Association

Hosted by

The Episcopal Academy Parents' Association

About this event

EAPA Fashion Show Raffle

The Ivy at Ellis Preserve

3749 Bridle Walk, Newtown Square, PA 19073, USA

One Raffle Ticket
$75

One raffle ticket. All purchased raffle tickets will be placed into one drawing. Winners will be selected at random, with prizes awarded sequentially from the lowest-value prize to the highest-value prize.

Three Raffle Tickets
$200

Three raffle tickets. All purchased raffle tickets will be placed into one drawing. Winners will be selected at random, with prizes awarded sequentially from the lowest-value prize to the highest-value prize.

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