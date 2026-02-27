Earl B Gilliam Bar Association

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Earl B Gilliam Bar Association

About the memberships

Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association Membership Dues

Life Membership
$1,000

No expiration

Must be an Attorney. One time payment.

Sustaining Life Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: February 1

Must already be a Life Member ($250 annual renewal on February 1).

Life Membership Installment
$250

Must be an Attorney (four payments of $250 within the calendar year)

Judge/Elected Official
$150

Renews yearly on: February 1

Annual renewal on February 1.

Attorney (CA Bar member > 5 years)
$85

Renews yearly on: February 1

Annual renewal on February 1.

Attorney (CA Bar member 0-5 years)
$50

Renews yearly on: February 1

Annual renewal on February 1.

Associate (admitted in another state)
$50

Renews yearly on: February 1

Annual renewal on February 1.

Paralegal
$40

Renews yearly on: February 1

Annual renewal on February 1.

Affiliate
$40

Renews yearly on: February 1

Annual renewal on February 1.

Law Student
Free

No expiration

Law students pay no fees through graduation - please fill out the included form for our membership records.

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