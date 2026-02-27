Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association Membership Dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
Must be an Attorney. One time payment.
Renews yearly on: February 1
Must already be a Life Member ($250 annual renewal on February 1).
Must be an Attorney (four payments of $250 within the calendar year)
Renews yearly on: February 1
Annual renewal on February 1.
Renews yearly on: February 1
Annual renewal on February 1.
Renews yearly on: February 1
Annual renewal on February 1.
Renews yearly on: February 1
Annual renewal on February 1.
Renews yearly on: February 1
Annual renewal on February 1.
Renews yearly on: February 1
Annual renewal on February 1.
No expiration
Law students pay no fees through graduation - please fill out the included form for our membership records.
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