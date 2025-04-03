Glendale Arts
Early Bird - Glendale Arts Annual Soiree "Illuminating Tomorrow Through Stories, Cinema & Art"
The Davis Estate
Glendale (address provided with ticket purchase)
Early Bird - General Admission
$150
Price per person includes heavy appetizers, drinks, dessert, coffee, and the program.
Soiree Production
$3,000
Event Visionary - Bringing the evening to life
Underwrite Bar
$2,500
Culinary Experience - Enhancing the evening’s flavors.
Libations
$2,500
Signature Spirits & Toasts - Elevating the celebration.
Decor
$2,000
Atmospheric Design - Creating an immersive setting.
Entertainment
$1,500
Artistic Spotlight - Showcasing talent and storytelling
