Early Bird Sundays with the X.O Band - 1st Sundays April

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About this event
Hurry get yours today. Limited amount of supporter appreciation tickets available. General Admission no table seating
Hurry get yours today. Limited amount of early bird tickets available. General Admission no table seating
General Admission - first come first served seating in middle
Reserved Table includes Eight Premium single serve cocktails
Reserved table includes four premium single serve cocktails
$
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