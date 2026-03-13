Hosted by

Positive Arts Movement, Inc.

About this event

Early Bird Sundays with the X.O Band - 1st Sundays April

4485 Fulton Industrial Blvd SW Suite I

Atlanta, GA 30336, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$15

Hurry get yours today. Limited amount of supporter appreciation tickets available. General Admission no table seating

2 for 1 General Admission - Limited
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Hurry get yours today. Limited amount of early bird tickets available. General Admission no table seating

General Admission
$30

General Admission - first come first served seating in middle

VIP Reserved Table for 4
$250

Reserved Table includes Eight Premium single serve cocktails

VIP Reserved Table for 2
$125

Reserved table includes four premium single serve cocktails

Add a donation for Positive Arts Movement, Inc.

$

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