Early Bird Vendor Application

About this event
Apply to become a food vendor at Be Out Day Dallas: Texas Takeover. This high-energy community event brings together thousands of attendees for a day of culture, music, and community engagement. Food vendor fees support event operations and community programming. All approved vendors will receive setup instructions, health compliance requirements, and event guidelines prior to the event.
Apply to become a non-food vendor at Be Out Day Dallas: Texas Takeover. We welcome retail vendors, small businesses, community organizations, and service providers. Vendor fees support event production, security, and community initiatives. Approved vendors will receive full event details, setup times, and vendor guidelines prior to the event.
Support Be Out Day Dallas and help us provide scholarships, youth programming, and a free community event for the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Every contribution helps us create opportunities, empower students, and build lasting community impact. Donations are greatly appreciated.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!