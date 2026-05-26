Early Childhood Field Day- May 26th 2026

Hosted by
Dear Parent/Guardian,
We are excited to announce an upcoming in-school field trip! Students will have the opportunity to participate in a fun filled day of games and activities for our Second Annual Field Day.
Field Day will be held based on grade levels in the Green Space
Date:
Early Childhood: May 26th
Lower Elementary: May 27th
Upper Elementary: May 28th
Location: Green Space
Cost: $5 per student
Please complete the permission slip below and return it with the $5 fee by May 22nd. Payment can be made by using the Zeffy link:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!