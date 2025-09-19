Early Registration for School Days 2025

591 Bluewater Rd

Aynor, SC 29511, USA

Admission for Homeschool Students
$5

Grants entry to the event for homeschool students with access to School Day activities. Print your receipt and bring it to the tribal grounds.

Admission for Homeschool Parents
$3

Admission for Students
$5

Admission for Parents
$5

