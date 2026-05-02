Early Release Movie Matinee/Art Afternoon Thursday May 7

About this event
Please add the number of tickets you need (one ticket per child).
Please add number of tickets you need (one per child) if you are planning to be there to volunteer the entire time. Please e-mail [email protected] to indicate that you'll be there to volunteer. You will need to fill out a CORI background check in the front office.
We realize that some families may not be able to afford the price for early release childcare. Please use this ticket type for complimentary ticket(s), no questions asked.
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