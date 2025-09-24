Earth Center Conservancy's Silent Auction

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Master Gardener Trailer, Davidson Mill Pond Park/Earth Center, 42 Riva Avenue, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
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Everyone knows the cheese board gets all the attention at the party! This beautiful set includes a custom 20"X14" black walnut charcuterie serving board, a 3 piece serving set, and "The Cheese Board Deck" - 50 cards for styling spreads, savory & sweet!
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Surprise your favorite little artist with hours of fun and craft supplies. Package includes: washable dot marker activity set, color & erase activity board, paper flower science kit, virtual design pro fashion collection, 4 color wonder mess free coloring sets, colourwhirls marker toy, 64 and 24 crayon boxes, 4 different marker sets and fingerpaints!
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Hey soccer fans - this one's for you! Package includes an autographed New York Red Bulls soccer jersey, and an official soccer match ball signed by members of the New York Red Bulls. Donated by the New York Red Bulls. For reference: the Jersey value UNSIGNED - $100. Match ball value UNSIGNED - $170.00
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The Instant Pot Mixer Pro features a 600 watt motor to tackle even the toughest mixing jobs, 10 speed settings with a digital timer, and a 7.4QT mixing bowl. See it now on Amazon listing for $299.00!
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This gift basket includes over $250.00 worth of personal and laundry products donated by our friends at Church & Dwight.
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Fun for the sports fan includes - a voucher for 4 tickets to any 2026 Trenton Thunder Home Game, a voucher for 4 upper box tickets to a Somerset Patriots Game (expires 10/1/2026), a pre -autographed NY Giants Lithograph Poster, and a pre-autographed NY Jets photograph.
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Enjoy a night out at the Americana Kitchen & Bar! This beautiful, spacious restaurant serves an exciting variety of modern and classic American fare. $100 dollar gift card donated by our friends at Americana Kitchen & Bar.
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Enjoy a night out at the Americana Kitchen & Bar! This beautiful, spacious restaurant serves an exciting variety of modern and classic American fare. $100 dollar gift card donated by our friends at Americana Kitchen & Bar.
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Spend a relaxing day wandering the beautiful Grounds for Sculpture - a sculpture garden, arboretum and museum framed by nature on 42 picturesque acres in Hamilton, NJ. This package includes 2 guest passes valued at $25.00 each.
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Sophie's is a classic French bistro offering hearty comfort food at a great price! Enjoy a glass of wine, hearty sandwich, or a full, delicious dinner in Sophis's intimate, cozy environment.
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Enjoy a great night of entertainment in the beautiful, historic State Theatre New Jersey. This voucher is valid for 2 tickets to a State Theatre New Jersey presented show. Voucher must be redeemed by September 15, 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a great night of entertainment in the beautiful, historic State Theatre New Jersey. This voucher is valid for 2 tickets to a State Theatre New Jersey presented show. Voucher must be redeemed by September 15, 2026.
Starting bid
Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Autographed YES promotional poster and microphone autographed by Jon Anderson.
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Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Ben Folds signed poster and microphone.
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Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Peter Frampton signed poster.
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Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Itzhak Perlman signed poster.
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Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Pat Benetar/Neil Giraldo signed poster.
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Discover the difference between a gym and an athletic country club! From fresh towel service and spacious studios to an expansive workout floor and signature group fitness classes. You and your family can check it all out with this 1 month membership at Lifetime Princeton. Value $239-$499 depending on family size.
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Crafters, artists, handy people, this cool set of 6 different Zoid utility knives is calling your name! Set includes 3 different utility knives, 2 different snap knives, and a rotary cutter.
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