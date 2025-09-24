Hosted by

Earth Center Conservancy

About this event

Sales closed

Earth Center Conservancy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Master Gardener Trailer, Davidson Mill Pond Park/Earth Center, 42 Riva Avenue, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Charcuterie Serving Set item
Charcuterie Serving Set
$75

Starting bid

Everyone knows the cheese board gets all the attention at the party! This beautiful set includes a custom 20"X14" black walnut charcuterie serving board, a 3 piece serving set, and "The Cheese Board Deck" - 50 cards for styling spreads, savory & sweet!

Crayola Craft Package item
Crayola Craft Package
$50

Starting bid

Surprise your favorite little artist with hours of fun and craft supplies. Package includes: washable dot marker activity set, color & erase activity board, paper flower science kit, virtual design pro fashion collection, 4 color wonder mess free coloring sets, colourwhirls marker toy, 64 and 24 crayon boxes, 4 different marker sets and fingerpaints!

Calling All Soccer Fans! item
Calling All Soccer Fans!
$100

Starting bid

Hey soccer fans - this one's for you! Package includes an autographed New York Red Bulls soccer jersey, and an official soccer match ball signed by members of the New York Red Bulls. Donated by the New York Red Bulls. For reference: the Jersey value UNSIGNED - $100. Match ball value UNSIGNED - $170.00

Instant Pot Stand Mixer Pro item
Instant Pot Stand Mixer Pro
$100

Starting bid

The Instant Pot Mixer Pro features a 600 watt motor to tackle even the toughest mixing jobs, 10 speed settings with a digital timer, and a 7.4QT mixing bowl. See it now on Amazon listing for $299.00!

Personal Product Bonanza! item
Personal Product Bonanza! item
Personal Product Bonanza!
$50

Starting bid

This gift basket includes over $250.00 worth of personal and laundry products donated by our friends at Church & Dwight.

Sports Fan Fun! item
Sports Fan Fun!
$25

Starting bid

Fun for the sports fan includes - a voucher for 4 tickets to any 2026 Trenton Thunder Home Game, a voucher for 4 upper box tickets to a Somerset Patriots Game (expires 10/1/2026), a pre -autographed NY Giants Lithograph Poster, and a pre-autographed NY Jets photograph.

$100 Gift Card Americana Kitchen & Bar item
$100 Gift Card Americana Kitchen & Bar
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at the Americana Kitchen & Bar! This beautiful, spacious restaurant serves an exciting variety of modern and classic American fare. $100 dollar gift card donated by our friends at Americana Kitchen & Bar.

$100 Gift Card American Kitchen & Bar item
$100 Gift Card American Kitchen & Bar
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at the Americana Kitchen & Bar! This beautiful, spacious restaurant serves an exciting variety of modern and classic American fare. $100 dollar gift card donated by our friends at Americana Kitchen & Bar.

2 Grounds for Sculpture Guest Passes item
2 Grounds for Sculpture Guest Passes
$25

Starting bid

Spend a relaxing day wandering the beautiful Grounds for Sculpture - a sculpture garden, arboretum and museum framed by nature on 42 picturesque acres in Hamilton, NJ. This package includes 2 guest passes valued at $25.00 each.

$50 Gift Card to Sophie's Bistro item
$50 Gift Card to Sophie's Bistro
$25

Starting bid

Sophie's is a classic French bistro offering hearty comfort food at a great price! Enjoy a glass of wine, hearty sandwich, or a full, delicious dinner in Sophis's intimate, cozy environment.

State Theatre NJ- 2 Tickets Voucher item
State Theatre NJ- 2 Tickets Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a great night of entertainment in the beautiful, historic State Theatre New Jersey. This voucher is valid for 2 tickets to a State Theatre New Jersey presented show. Voucher must be redeemed by September 15, 2026.

State Theatre New Jersey - 2 Tickets Voucher item
State Theatre New Jersey - 2 Tickets Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a great night of entertainment in the beautiful, historic State Theatre New Jersey. This voucher is valid for 2 tickets to a State Theatre New Jersey presented show. Voucher must be redeemed by September 15, 2026.

State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia item
State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia
$25

Starting bid

Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Autographed YES promotional poster and microphone autographed by Jon Anderson.

State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia item
State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia
$25

Starting bid

Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Ben Folds signed poster and microphone.

State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia item
State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia
$25

Starting bid

Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Peter Frampton signed poster.

State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia item
State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia
$25

Starting bid

Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Itzhak Perlman signed poster.

State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia item
State Theatre Artist Signed Memorabilia
$50

Starting bid

Donated by State Theatre New Jersey. Pat Benetar/Neil Giraldo signed poster.

One Month Family Membership - Lifetime Athletic, Princeton item
One Month Family Membership - Lifetime Athletic, Princeton
$25

Starting bid

Discover the difference between a gym and an athletic country club! From fresh towel service and spacious studios to an expansive workout floor and signature group fitness classes. You and your family can check it all out with this 1 month membership at Lifetime Princeton. Value $239-$499 depending on family size.

Zoid Utility Knife Set item
Zoid Utility Knife Set
$25

Starting bid

Crafters, artists, handy people, this cool set of 6 different Zoid utility knives is calling your name! Set includes 3 different utility knives, 2 different snap knives, and a rotary cutter.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!