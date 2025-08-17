Earth Daughters's Fundraising Auction

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This stunning vintage butterfly brooch by Monet is a timeless statement piece. Crafted in a radiant yellow gold tone, the brooch is beautifully detailed and measures 2.5 inches long by 2.5 inches wide. The piece is signed, ensuring its authenticity and collectible value. Perfect for collectors of vintage jewelry or anyone looking to add a touch of elegance and charm to their wardrobe.
Starting bid
A stunning collectible brooch from Austria’s iconic “Forbidden Fruits”, featuring glass cabochons in shimmering red and green hues set in rich gold-tone metal.
A rare vintage treasure — perfect for adding a colorful accent to your wardrobe or as a prized piece in any vintage jewelry collection. Measures 1.5 inches wide by 1 inch long.
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