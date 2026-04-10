Earth Day Designer RE-Use Challenge 2026— Silent Auction

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I made a parade / fest / second line parasol drawing inspiration from imagery in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2026 film “The Bride!” starring Jessie Buckley. “I’d prefer not to,” from the film is featured on a beauty contestant sash made from surplus ribbon, hand-lettered in Posca acrylic, and the overall theme is of women’s empowerment through expression.
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I’ve been sewing and making art since I was a child. I love the challenge of using and re-using materials. Transforming the leftovers into fantastic new projects really inspires me.
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As a long time burlesque performer and costumer, I knew I wanted to make something that fits into a burlesque aesthetic while also challenging myself to reuse unconventional materials. The color palette I chose was based on one of my favorite textile patterns “The Strawberry Thief” by William Morris. Morris himself was deeply influenced by Medieval tapestry so I also included some deeper red as a nod to my favorite mille-fleurs tapestry “La Dame à La Licorne”. My desire was to create a piece that is whimsical and eye-catching while also being simple and elegant. This corset represents a marriage of ancient, classic and modern aesthetics - a journey through the history of textiles and fashion.
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With my ribbon selections I decided to go the home decor route by making this whimsical ribbon mobile. Perfect for above a baby crib or to add personality to any space.The base of the mobile is made out of secondhand embroidery hoop - but outside of that I used 100% the provided ribbon materials. I used various braiding techniques to give this piece a lot of fun motion when it’s caught in natural breeze. Roughly 12 spools of ribbon were used to create the piece.
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I wove the ribbons together, sewed them down and created a receiving blanket. The material I used to back the blanket is what I used to make the pillow with the same ribbon as the trim. I then wove more of the ribbon with some disney princess themed ribbon to make the diaper bag.
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I wanted to make something that would be a wearable or usuable piece, not relegated to the wall. But I usually work with fabric, so first I had to figure out how to turn strips of ribbon into a larger textile. The solution involved a little bit of weaving and a lot of hand-stitching to create the base panels for this one-of-a kind tote. Ribbons also make up the straps and floral embellishments. All other fabric used was pulled from my collection of secondhand & vintage fabrics. Jolene is flashy enough to demand attention but she's a practical gal who can carry more than her weight.
Starting bid
This decorative bunting is a love letter to summer breezes, bike rides, and Pride. The single-sided print on the narrow ribbons resulted in an interesting half-n-half effect, where 3 of the triangles show the 'right' side and the other 3 only hint at it. Reminds me of clouds rolling by in the great big expanse of sky on a sunny day.
Starting bid
The sparkly, metallic zig-zag in Mardi Gras colors absolutely DEMANDED to be made into a wearable accessory! The small cockade is subdued enough to coordinate with every-day clothes while still channeling that MG spirit. The large cockade is regal enough for the king of carnival, and would look fantastic on a hat or as a statement piece with an equally bold outfit.
Starting bid
At Floor 13, we work with what’s been left behind-taking discarded pieces and finding a way to bring them back into use.
This bench started that way. For RicRack’s Designer Challenge, we were given ribbons and asked to respond. The process became about figuring out how to work with what was in front of us, rather than forcing something onto it.
Weaving the ribbons together felt like the right approach. It was slow, repetitive, and intentional, building something stronger by layering pieces together over time.
That process became a metaphor. Not just for the piece, but for the relationship between Floor 13 and RicRack. Two different organizations, working with discarded materials, coming together in a way that creates something more connected and more sustainable.
This piece reflects that idea-that through collaboration, reuse becomes more than just practice. It becomes part of building a stronger New Orleans.
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Cute cowgirl themed fleece lined glasses case for the horse girl in your life.
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I’ve sewn since grade school, double knit jumpers then, and everything since: custom wedding dresses, quilts, lingerie, and Mardi Gras costumes. In the last decade I’ve created exclusively with second or third hand textiles, crocheted rugs from tshirt yarn or bojagi curtains from men’s dress shirts. I buy as little as possible, and treat my creative practice like my personal buffalo, using all the parts. Earth Day is the pause we take to examine our practices, to ensure we don’t take more than we give.
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Julie Winn retired theatrical costume designer with over 40 years experience. Having worked for most of the theatres in the New Orleans area including Tulane Summer Lyric and Le Petit Theatre and The New Orleans Opera Association. Currently the studio manager for ricRACK.
Starting bid
Chest: 38"
Waist: 30"
My relationship with fashion/textiles began with my mother, she was a seamstress and designer. My personal exploration with design began at age 12. Sustainability means the rebirth of damaged, vintage, and discarded items. Earth Day promotes awareness, renewal, consciousness, and presence.
Starting bid
Bust: 35"
Waist: 30.5"
Hip:38"
Size: M/L 8-10* has stretch
A one of a kind creation by Stephanie Blake The Label. 34 hours of work has transformed three pairs of stretch denim jeans and 27 yards of ribbon into a West Side story fever dream. Beautifully constructed with a zipper that's all business.
My great grandmother taught me when I was young and she loved shopping and clothing. I grew up loving the creativity and expression of fashion. When I got older, I opened a boutique on Severn. My brother was my biggest cheerleader and hype man, when he passed in 2022 from cancer at only 31, I chose a new journey of designing and sewing again and I started this business and brand as a legacy and tribute to him and how much he supported me and wanted mw to succeed in something I loved and created.
Starting bid
Carolina moved to New Orleans in 1996 and started creating and showcasing her fashions at various establishments in and around the New Orleans area, starting at what was then the newly opened Fashion Café. She has since gone on to host many fashion show events. When Hurricane Mitch touched down in her beloved Country of Honduras, she started the Fashion Designers and Artist United for Honduras Fashion show fundraisers. Carolina invited many other Fashion Design artists, musicians, Poets, and more to participate in her shows. She raised funds and collected clothing to send to Honduras. Carolina also participated and showed her designs at the first ever New Orleans Fashion Week at the New Orleans Board of Trade in 2014.
Carolina is very passionate about creating and also teaches sewing to adults and children so that the art will not be lost. She started the Art of Sewing to teach adults and kids in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans and at ricRack NOLA. She's been sewing and creating for over 20 years.
Starting bid
I bugged my grandmother to let me at her pedal driven sewing machine from the age of 3... at 5 she finally gave in.
While my mother & her 8 sisters visited in the farmhouse parlor... i made myself a rather well fitting outfit. Blew their minds!
Been designing ever since... my 33 year chapter in New Orleans, has had me busy making hats 😜
Starting bid
24" Tall x 8" Wide table lamp with upcycled ribbon lampshade.
Starting bid
56" Tall x 18" Wide table lamp with upcycled ribbon lampshade.
Starting bid
24" Tall x 12" Wide table lamp with upcycled ribbon lampshade.
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