Earth Day Designer RE-Use Challenge 2026— Silent Auction

At Floor 13, we work with what’s been left behind-taking discarded pieces and finding a way to bring them back into use.





This bench started that way. For RicRack’s Designer Challenge, we were given ribbons and asked to respond. The process became about figuring out how to work with what was in front of us, rather than forcing something onto it.





Weaving the ribbons together felt like the right approach. It was slow, repetitive, and intentional, building something stronger by layering pieces together over time.





That process became a metaphor. Not just for the piece, but for the relationship between Floor 13 and RicRack. Two different organizations, working with discarded materials, coming together in a way that creates something more connected and more sustainable.





This piece reflects that idea-that through collaboration, reuse becomes more than just practice. It becomes part of building a stronger New Orleans.