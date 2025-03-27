EARTH DAY JAM 2025 VIP

These VIP tickets give you access to the EARTH DAY JAM VIP Tent with Chef-prepared local farm and garden-to-table goodies with adult beverages from our sponsors. Proceeds go to support Happy Roots' school and community garden programs. Happy Roots is a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing nature-based therapeutic and educational services to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment.

These VIP tickets give you access to the EARTH DAY JAM VIP Tent with Chef-prepared local farm and garden-to-table goodies with adult beverages from our sponsors. Proceeds go to support Happy Roots' school and community garden programs. Happy Roots is a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing nature-based therapeutic and educational services to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment.

More details...