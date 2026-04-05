Earth Day Raffle

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About this raffle
$
2 Meet & Greet Tickets to Save Her! show in Portland, ME on April 26th
2 Meet & Greet Tickets to Save Her! show plus a private room at the Black Elephant Hostel in Portland, ME on April 26th
See our Instagram @wildblueberrycollective for a photo
$100 Gift Card
2 Lift Tickets
2 Tubing Tickets
Row for 1 in Belfast Bay
$200 Credit
4 Tickets
4 Tickets
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1 Year Subscription
4 Movie Tickets
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2 Tickets to the Maine Film Center
2 Small Popcorn Vouchers
+Waterville Creates T-shirt
$50 Gift Card
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