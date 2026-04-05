The Wild Blueberry Collective
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The Wild Blueberry Collective

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The Wild Blueberry Collective

About this raffle

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Earth Day Raffle

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$

Pattie Gonia
$11

2 Meet & Greet Tickets to Save Her! show in Portland, ME on April 26th

Pattie Gonia & Black Elephant Hostel, Portland
$11

2 Meet & Greet Tickets to Save Her! show plus a private room at the Black Elephant Hostel in Portland, ME on April 26th


Glassfare Blueberry Stained Glass
$11

See our Instagram @wildblueberrycollective for a photo

North Spore
$11

$100 Gift Card

Black Mountain of Maine
$11

2 Lift Tickets

2 Tubing Tickets

The Dory Lady
$11

Row for 1 in Belfast Bay

Tattoo by Meara @mossspiglet
$11

$200 Credit

Portland Seadogs
$6

4 Tickets

Maine Mariners
$6

4 Tickets

Bleecker and Greer, Rockport
$6

$50 Gift Card

Lemon Bar, Rockland
$6

$30 Gift Card

Blue Hill Coop
$6

$25 Gift Card

Yo Mamma's, Belfast
$6

$20 Gift Card

DownEast Magazine
$6

1 Year Subscription

The Colonial Theatre, Belfast
$6

4 Movie Tickets

Hammond Lumber
$6

$50 Gift Card

Waterville Creates
$6

2 Tickets to the Maine Film Center

2 Small Popcorn Vouchers

+Waterville Creates T-shirt

Rob's Hardware, Belfast
$6

$50 Gift Card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!