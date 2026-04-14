Earth Day Social Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a day at the ballpark with 4 tickets to a 2026 Sugar Land Space Cowboys season game! These tickets may be redeemed for one 2026 regular season game in Baseline Reserved II, Field Box II, or Hot Corner seating, based on availability. Need more seats? Additional tickets may be purchased at the time of redemption. Some restrictions apply.
Expires September 21, 2026.
Fair Market Value: $80
Starting bid
The Framed Ari Heart Gold Short Pendant Necklace in Light Pink Drusy features a smaller heart shape in a sleek metal frame embellished with Kendra Scott’s signature hoofprint detailing. Add a touch of color with this dainty and sweet necklace.
Metal: 14k Gold Over Brass
Material: Light Pink Drusy
Closure: Spring Ring Clasp
Size: 19" Chain, 0.49"L X 0.36"W Pendant
Fair Market Value: $70
Starting bid
Enjoy Cidercade Houston, the arcade bar and entertainment destination. With classic and modern arcade games, food, drinks, and a fun atmosphere, this gift card is perfect for a night out with friends, a date night, or a family outing. Cidercade Houston is open daily at 2320 Canal St. in Houston’s East End.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to something delicious with a $50 gift card to Melange Creperie. Known for its simple, elegant crepes, Melange offers both sweet and savory options for breakfast, lunch, dessert, or a casual outing.
Located at 711 Heights Blvd, Ste B, Houston, TX 77007
Fair Market Value: $25
Starting bid
Own a signed copy of Achieving the Impossible by Lois Gibbs, the Love Canal activist whose leadership helped transform environmental policy and inspire a national movement for community health protection. Lois personally mentored our Executive Director, Jackie, helping pass forward the grassroots wisdom that continues to guide this work today. A special keepsake for anyone who believes in the power of community action.
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Handmade Epoxy Tray by The Lavender Fields
Add a touch of elegance to your home with this one-of-a-kind handmade epoxy tray, donated by The Lavender Fields. Featuring hand-pressed florals and sleek gold handles, this piece is both functional and beautiful.
11 ¾” x 7 ⅞”
Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 general admission tickets to Meow Wolf Houston’s Radio Tave, an immersive art experience full of mystery, creativity, and interactive discovery. It’s a fun and unforgettable outing for anyone ready to explore one of Houston’s most unique attractions.
Expires: March 1st, 2027
Fair Market Value: $66
Starting bid
Bring a touch of rustic charm to your home with this handmade cedar plant hanger, thoughtfully crafted by Jackie’s dad. Featuring two 4” terracotta-style planters on a beautifully finished cedar 12” board, this piece is perfect for adding warmth and character to a porch, patio, kitchen, or garden space. A special handmade item that combines craftsmanship, charm, and heart.
Plants not included
Fair Market Value: $30
Starting bid
Bring a touch of rustic charm to your home with this handmade cedar plant hanger, thoughtfully crafted by Jackie’s dad. Featuring four 4” terracotta-style planters on a beautifully finished 24” cedar board, this piece is perfect for adding warmth and character to a porch, patio, kitchen, or garden space. A special handmade item that combines craftsmanship, charm, and heart.
Plants not included
Fair Market Value: $60
Starting bid
Bring home a handmade wall hanging by Robyn’s Nest, featuring a rustic house design and two functional hooks. Both decorative and practical, this one-of-a-kind piece donated by Amy’s Mom adds warmth and character to any space.
12 ⅞” Tall x 5 ½” Wide
Fair Market Value: $60
Starting bid
Bring home a young, homegrown plumeria grown by Kristin. With its tropical beauty and the promise of gorgeous blooms as it matures, this plant is a lovely addition to any garden, patio, or sunny space.
Live Plants must be picked up no later than April 27th
Fair Market Value: $45
Starting bid
Enjoy a Family Tree Membership for up to 4 family members
Membership Benefits Include:
• FREE parking at the Arboretum
• Discounts on special events & adult classes
• Discounts on Nature Shop and Native Plant Sale purchases
• Free admission to ArBOOretum
• Subscriptions to the seasonal Program Guide and Monthly Leaflet e-newsletter
• Reciprocal benefits at more than 150 Nature Centers across the United States
Membership must be activated by 4.22.27
Fair Market Value: $85
Starting bid
Indulge in a lovingly crafted, heirloom dessert made from a treasured family recipe passed down from Jackie’s Oma, Rosemarie, who created the recipe after immigrating to the U.S.. This award-winning California Sherry Wine Cake—which once won a Betty Crocker Baking Contest—is baked fresh by Jackie’s mother, Pam Bonta, keeping every nostalgic note and handwritten detail of the original recipe alive.
Must be taken home at the event to ensure peak quality
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to the Alley Theatre’s 2026–2027 Production Season, valued at up to $200. Treat yourself to an unforgettable night of live theater with one of Houston’s premier performing arts organizations. Voucher may not be redeemed until July 2026.
Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy admission for 4 to the Houston Toy Museum. Packed with vintage toys, pop culture memorabilia, and interactive fun, it’s a great outing for families and anyone young at heart.
Located at 321 W. 19th St., Suite C
Fair Market Value: Up to $56
Starting bid
This leak-resistent cooler features thick foam insulation, heat-sealed liner, adjustable shoulder strap, front pocket, two side pockets, front daisy chain, and an attached stainless steel bottle opener. Zippered top allows for quick accessibility.
7" D x 12" W x 9.5" H
Fair Market Value: $40
Starting bid
This treatment starts with a full-body, dry brush exfoliation. Next, experience an application of nourishing sea minerals and a re-balancing body mask, rich with trace elements and toning essential oils. A deeply skin-supportive cream, enhanced with a special detoxifying serum, completes the treatment and seals in nutrients. Finish with a Vichy shower.
80 Minutes
Galleria Location
Fair Market Value: $225
Starting bid
Take a chance on a Mystery Bundle filled with surprises! The contents are a secret, but that’s part of the fun—this unique package is perfect for anyone who loves a little suspense, discovery, and the excitement of not knowing what’s inside until they open it.
Fair Market Value: $150
Starting bid
This cedar basket is handmade by Jackie’s Dad and has your garden’s future starter plants including 2 better boy tomatoes, 1 green okra, 6 sweet banana peppers, 2 zucchini squashes, and 2 cilantros. Develop your green thumb and grow something special right from your backyard.
Live Plants must be picked up no later than April 27th
Fair Market Value: $80
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!