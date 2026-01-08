Earth Day Sponsorship Form 2026

About this event
Premier, high-visibility partnership with event-wide recognition.
Includes logo placement on printed materials, a banner at the welcome tent, and recognition across all event promotions, including a feature in a regional newspaper article, plus all Gold, Silver, and Bronze benefits.
Prominent community exposure with a strong on-site presence.
Includes signage at a high-visibility activity station, post-event newspaper ad, plus all Silver and Bronze benefits.
Visible support tied to event materials and regional promotion.
Includes logo placement on the Earth Day tote bag and recognition through digital and regional outreach, plus all Bronze benefits.
Entry-level sponsorship supporting environmental education.
Includes sponsor recognition in PEEC’s event promotion bundle, including social media, e-blasts, and website.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!