The Fyera Foundation

Hosted by

The Fyera Foundation

About this event

Earth Day Streaming of FOOLS PARADISE (lost?) and conservation causes

General Admission
Pay what you can

Pay what you can and enjoy streaming for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd, 2026 11:59pm PDT. All proceeds generated will go to conservation causes.

Earth Lover
$100

In addition to the film streaming for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd 11:59pm PDT, as an Earth Lover, you will be increasing your conservation donation impact and receive a donor receipt of $90.

Earth Champion
$250

As an Earth Champion, enjoy streaming the film for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd, at 11:59pm PDT AND add to your conservation impact while receiving a $240 donation receipt.

Earth Ambassador
$1,000

As an Earth Ambassador, enjoy streaming the film for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd, at 11:59pm PDT AND boost your conservation impact while receiving a $990.00 donation receipt.

Add a donation for The Fyera Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!