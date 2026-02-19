Earth Day Streaming of FOOLS PARADISE (lost?) and conservation causes

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About this event
Pay what you can and enjoy streaming for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd, 2026 11:59pm PDT. All proceeds generated will go to conservation causes.
In addition to the film streaming for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd 11:59pm PDT, as an Earth Lover, you will be increasing your conservation donation impact and receive a donor receipt of $90.
As an Earth Champion, enjoy streaming the film for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd, at 11:59pm PDT AND add to your conservation impact while receiving a $240 donation receipt.
As an Earth Ambassador, enjoy streaming the film for 28 hours from April 21 at 7:30pm PDT to Earth Day, April 22nd, at 11:59pm PDT AND boost your conservation impact while receiving a $990.00 donation receipt.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!