Earth Day 🌎 With Attorney General Environmental Justice Fund & Department of Environmental Protection

Hosted by
About this event
MULTICULTURAL BRIDGE
Earth Day Community Celebration _ Lunch Discussion
Funded By EJ Fund of the Attorney General Office
April 22, 2026 | 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
PROGRAM FLOW
12:30 - 2:00 pm Panel & Focus Group over lunch
A facilitated Environmental Justice focus group to elevate community voice and inform the ongoing EJ initiative
Stipends for community participation (co-sponsored by EJ Fund of the AGO)
Panel Includes:
Moderator: Gwendolyn VanSant, BRIDGE, with Dr. Lina Maria Polo Caijao
6:00 - 7:30 pm Earth Day Community Conversation & Dinner: “Foods of the Earth”
A shared meal inspired by ingredients grown at the BRIDGE farm and foods that symbolize a connection with the earth. Stipends for community participation
Storytelling with Women to Women and BRIDGE Staff in Cooking Demo
Earth Day Dance Blessing, Planting Tours Conversation & Celebration with Earth Day Cupcakes by Lourdes
2:15 - 3:00 pm Traditional African Dance Earth Blessing (Nkoula Badila, Angel Lau, Brandon Guillermo and Noel Staples-Freeman ) & Earth Day Cupcake Celebration with Lourdes
3:00 - 5:00 pm Garden Activities
A hands-on, accessible activity in which participants repurpose plastic bottles to create small hanging gardens.
Willow planting at Solidarity Commons and Meeting House Gardens
Shared Stories with Cooking
Lunch will be prepared by our ServSafe-certified team, featuring healthy, gluten-free wraps made with fresh ingredients and a red pepper sauce prepared in the Solidarity House kitchen.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!