DeCarbon DeKalb

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DeCarbon DeKalb

About this shop

Earth Fest 2026 Gear

Earth Fest Recycled Tote item
Earth Fest Recycled Tote
$15

A durable, reusable tote made from recycled materials - designed for collecting tons of info at our expo and everyday use long after Earth Fest.

Featuring the official Earth Fest logo, this bag is perfect for groceries, books, or summer weekly visits to the farmers market.

  • Recycled cotton/PET blend
  • Lightweight, strong, and washable
  • Designed for real, daily use

Pickup: Available at Earth Fest (April 11)

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Earth Fest Eco-Safe Sticker item
Earth Fest Eco-Safe Sticker
$4

A fun Earth Fest logo sticker made from recycled materials - perfect for water bottles, laptops, or notebooks.

Durable, weather-resistant, and designed to last.

  • Eco-friendly materials
  • Die-cut design
  • Great for all ages

Pickup: Available at Earth Fest (April 11)

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