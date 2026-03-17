Earth Fest 2026 Gear

A durable, reusable tote made from recycled materials - designed for collecting tons of info at our expo and everyday use long after Earth Fest.

Featuring the official Earth Fest logo, this bag is perfect for groceries, books, or summer weekly visits to the farmers market.

Recycled cotton/PET blend

Lightweight, strong, and washable

Designed for real, daily use

Pickup: Available at Earth Fest (April 11)