Earth Fest 2026 Gear

About this shop
A durable, reusable tote made from recycled materials - designed for collecting tons of info at our expo and everyday use long after Earth Fest.
Featuring the official Earth Fest logo, this bag is perfect for groceries, books, or summer weekly visits to the farmers market.
Pickup: Available at Earth Fest (April 11)
A fun Earth Fest logo sticker made from recycled materials - perfect for water bottles, laptops, or notebooks.
Durable, weather-resistant, and designed to last.
Pickup: Available at Earth Fest (April 11)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!