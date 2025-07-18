Earth, Our Common Home

12835 Sir Francis Drake Blvd

Inverness, CA 94937, USA

Deposit
$100

Non Refundable Deposit to hold your space. To pay the total, choose this AND the type of participation you want (room, commuter options)

Single Room
$595

Do not pay until room availability is confirmed with Anna. To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $695

Retreat meals included

Room shared with one other
$495

Do not pay until room availability is confirmed with Anna. To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $595

Retreat meals included

Room shared with two or more (Dorm)
$395

Do not pay until room availability is confirmed with Anna. To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $495

Retreat meals included

Commuter (includes meals)
$295

To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $395

Saturday stay with Sunday breakfast
$125

Additional day (no food service Saturday night). Add this to the retreat choices.

Add a donation for St. Columba's Episcopal Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!