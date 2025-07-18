Earth, Our Common Home

Non Refundable Deposit to hold your space. To pay the total, choose this AND the type of participation you want (room, commuter options)
Do not pay until room availability is confirmed with Anna. To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $695
Retreat meals included
Do not pay until room availability is confirmed with Anna. To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $595
Retreat meals included
Do not pay until room availability is confirmed with Anna. To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $495
Retreat meals included
To pay the full retreat, chose this option PLUS deposit. Total price for this option is $395
Additional day (no food service Saturday night). Add this to the retreat choices.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!