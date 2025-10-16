Narrow Ridge Center

Hosted by

Narrow Ridge Center

About this event

Earthkeepers Award Ceremony

5409 Jacksboro Pike

Knoxville, TN 37918, USA

Individual Admission
$30

This is a suggested gift amount. All are welcome to attend.

Host Committee Member
$125

Host Committee Members receive two admission tickets, their name as such in the program booklet, and up to a full page in the program booklet to honor the awardees.

Student Admission
$5

This is a suggested gift amount. All are welcome to attend.

Couple Admission
$50

This is a suggested gift amount. All are welcome to attend.

Pay-at-the-Door
Free

If you would rather make a contribution at the door or are unable to donate at this time, please choose this option so we can reserve your seat!

Add a donation for Narrow Ridge Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!