EarthVibes Music & Wellness Festival

Body Harmonics Camping – Platform Tent
Includes: Platform tent in the Mind Body Spirit Camp, Tickets for 2 adults and 1 free T-shirt + 1 sound healing CD or sunflower seeds.
Hardwood floor - bring bedding/mattress, etc.
Save $20 now. Gate price is $310.
Earth Family Camping – Platform Tent
Includes: Platform tent in the Earth Camp, Tickets for 2 adults and up to 3 children.
Hardwood floor - bring bedding/mattress, etc.
Save $21 - $61 now.
Gate price is $311 - $431. Tent for 2 adults is $310 + $40 for teens, and $1 for children.
Single Parent Camping Package
Includes: Camping in your tent in the Earth Camp, Tickets for a single parent with up to 4 children.
Bring your own tent and camp at the festival. Cars are not permitted to stay on the festival grounds.
Save $21 - 60 now.
Gate price is $135 per adult, $40 for teens, and $1 for children.
Reflections Package – Platform Tent
Includes: Platform tent at Reflections Camp, Tickets for 2 adults.
Hardwood floor - bring bedding/mattress, etc. Children are not permitted in this camp.
Save $20 now. Gate price is $310.
Drum Camp Package – Tent Camping
Includes: Camping in your own tent in the Drum Camp, Tickets for 2 adults, and a choice of 1 free T-shirt, 1 water bottle, or 1 CD by Mamoudou Konate Simbo (or other artists). While supplies last.
Bring your own tent and camp at the festival. Cars are not permitted to stay on the festival grounds.
Save $71 now. Gate price is $270.
Music Lovers Camping
Includes: Camping for you and your partner in your tent anywhere in camp, entry tickets for 2 adults.
Bring your own tent and camp at the festival. Cars are not permitted to remain on the festival grounds.
Save $71 now. Gate price is $270.
Enter all 3 days for one fee. All workshops and music are included.
Sunday Parking fee of $10.00 is included in your weekend ticket. Keep your wrist band on.
Save $10 now. Gate fee is $70
Bring your own tent and camp at the festival. Cars are not permitted on the festival grounds. All workshops and music are included.
The fee is per adult.
Save $10 now. Door price is $135.
This is camping in the parking lot. No tenting or canopies. Cars are not permitted on the festival grounds. All workshops and music are included.
The fee is per adult entry.
Save $10 now. Gate fee is $140.
Rent a Platform Tent in the Earth/Family Camp: 2 adult entry/2 children. Hardwood floor - bring bedding/mattress, etc.
Save $13 - $89 now. Gate price is $312 - $390
Rent a Platform Tent in the Sacred Moon Camp,
Includes: 2 adult entries. Tent has a hardwood floor- bring bedding/mattress, etc. Sacred Moon is an early camp with vendors and bathrooms nearby.
Rent a Hard Shell Tent in the Sacred Moon Camp: 2 adult entries. Hardwood floor - bring your own bedding/mattress, etc.
Sacred Moon is an early-rise camp since the vendors are open by 9 am. Can sleep 1-5 adults or kids.
Rent a Platform Tent in the Reflection Camp: 2 adult entry. Hard wood floor- bring bedding/mattress, etc. Children are not permitted in this camp.
Rent a Platform Tent in the Body Harmonics (Mind-Body-Spirit) Zone: 2 adult entries. Tent has a hardwood floor - bring bedding/mattress, etc.
Admission is from 3 PM to Midnight. Shop, eat, and join the other activities. Drum circle begins at 8 pm.
No camping. If you wish to camp overnight and head home in the morning, buy the next ticket.
Admission is from Friday, 3 PM to Saturday, 10 AM. Please honor this ticket and leave by 10 AM or pay for Saturday.
Come Saturday from 10 am to Midnight: enjoy stellar workshops, classes, performances, and a drum circle.
No camping. See our other ticket options, which include camping.
Buy now and save $10. Gate price is $50
Enjoy a packed Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, with workshops, classes, & daytime music performances.
You must leave at 5 pm when the workshops end.
Save $5 now. $30 at the door.
Saturday night performances & drum circle 5 PM- Midnight
Save $5 now. The gate price is $25.
Ages 15 - under 18. Weekend admission. May attend the workshops, music, and other activities. Must be purchased with an adult ticket.
Ages 15 - under 18. All weekend ticket includes camping with a parent in the same or a second smaller tent. May attend the workshops, music, and other activities.
Must be purchased with an adult ticket.
Ages 15 - under 18. May attend the workshops, music, and other activities. Must be purchased with an adult ticket.
Children's Ticket ages 2-14. You agree to be responsible for your own child.
We offer children's programs, but they are not camp counselors-- they are presenters. You are required to watch your own child and are responsible for their behavior.
Children are not allowed to sell items and are not permitted in the Reflection Camp.
RVs can only stay in the parking lot. This is an additional price to tent staying. NO HOOKUPS available.
One of our volunteers will pick you up at the Disabled Parking Spaces and drop you off at one of the camps. You'll get her phone number for pick up and movement. This is an add-on to the regular day ticket ($20, $25 or $40) for gas and time for our volunteer.
One of our volunteers will pick you up at the Disabled Parking Spaces and drop you off at one of the camps. You'll get her phone number for pick up and movement. This is an add-on to the regular weekend ticket ($60 or with camping $125) for gas and time for our volunteer.
Saturday 10 am entry and camping in your own tent Saturday Night. Per person. No cars on the festival grounds after festival start.
Saturday entry at 5 PM and stay the night in your own tent. No cars on festival grounds. Drop off by cart only.
