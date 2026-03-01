EAS 2026 Sponsorships & Exhibits

Hosted by
About this event
This is for payment of a Platinum Sponsorship of EAS 2026, and includes up to 5 individuals to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.
This is for payment of a Gold Sponsorship of EAS 2026, and includes up to 3 individuals to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.
This is for payment of a Silver Sponsorship of EAS 20262026, and includes up to 2 individuals to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.
This is for payment of an Advertiser for EAS 2026, and includes registration for 1 individual to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.
This is payment for an exhibit booth for EAS 2026, and includes registration for 1 individual to attend. By paying for this exhibit, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship/exhibitor agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!