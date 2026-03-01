Vertical Flight Society Federal City Chapter

Hosted by

Vertical Flight Society Federal City Chapter

About this event

EAS 2026 Sponsorships & Exhibits

800 Algoma Blvd

Oshkosh, WI 54901, USA

EAS 2026 Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This is for payment of a Platinum Sponsorship of EAS 2026, and includes up to 5 individuals to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.

EAS 2026 Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This is for payment of a Gold Sponsorship of EAS 2026, and includes up to 3 individuals to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.

EAS 2026 Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is for payment of a Silver Sponsorship of EAS 20262026, and includes up to 2 individuals to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.

EAS 2026 Advertiser
$500

This is for payment of an Advertiser for EAS 2026, and includes registration for 1 individual to attend. By paying for this sponsorship, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.

EAS 2026 Exhibitor
$1,000

This is payment for an exhibit booth for EAS 2026, and includes registration for 1 individual to attend. By paying for this exhibit, the payer agrees to abide by all of the requirements stipulated in the EAS 2026 sponsorship/exhibitor agreement, posted at www.EAS2026.org.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!