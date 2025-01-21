EAS Fun Friendly Playtime - Tennis & Pickleball+Lunch

Choose one of the following lunch options:
1. Yellow rice+ kofta+green salad
2. Beef liver (kebda)+ fries
3. Falafel wrap+ fries
4. Koshary
5. Macaroni béchamel+ chicken panee
6. Rice with shariya ++Molokhya+1/4 chicken+ salad
7. Rice+shawarma (beef or chicken)+hummus or salad
