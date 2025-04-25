East Albemarle PTO Sponsorship

Pup Pal
$50

Includes: *Certificate of Recognition *Recognition on social media with logo and/or link *Listed under Sponsors on PTO website
Tail Wagger
$100

Includes: *Certificate of Recognition *Recognition on social media with logo and/or link *Listed under Sponsors on PTO website *Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly)
Loyal Leash Leader
$150

Includes: *Certificate of Recognition *Recognition on social media with logo and/or link *Listed under Sponsors on PTO website *Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly) *Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year)
Top Dog Supporter
$200

Includes: *Certificate of Recognition *Recognition on social media with logo and/or link *Listed under Sponsors on PTO website *Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly) *Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year) *Flyers (provided by business) handed out at PTO events
Alpha Ally
$250

Includes: *Certificate of Recognition *Recognition on social media with logo and/or link *Listed under Sponsors on PTO website *Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly) *Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year) *Flyers (provided by business) handed out at PTO events *Logo with link on our PTO website homepage
Bullpup Champion
$500

Includes: *Recognition on social media with logo and/or link *Listed under Sponsors on PTO website *Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly) *Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year) *Flyers (provided by business) handed out at PTO events *Logo with link on our PTO website homepage *Recognition on social media as a top tier sponsor with logo and/or link. *Framed Certificate of Recognition as a top tier sponsor

