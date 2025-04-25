East Albemarle PTO Sponsorship

Includes:
*Certificate of Recognition
*Recognition on social media with logo and/or link
*Listed under Sponsors on PTO website
Tail Wagger
$100
Includes:
*Certificate of Recognition
*Recognition on social media with logo and/or link
*Listed under Sponsors on PTO website
*Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly)
Loyal Leash Leader
$150
Includes:
*Certificate of Recognition
*Recognition on social media with logo and/or link
*Listed under Sponsors on PTO website
*Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly)
*Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year)
Top Dog Supporter
$200
Includes:
*Certificate of Recognition
*Recognition on social media with logo and/or link
*Listed under Sponsors on PTO website
*Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly)
*Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year)
*Flyers (provided by business) handed out at PTO events
Alpha Ally
$250
Includes:
*Certificate of Recognition
*Recognition on social media with logo and/or link
*Listed under Sponsors on PTO website
*Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly)
*Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year)
*Flyers (provided by business) handed out at PTO events
*Logo with link on our PTO website homepage
Bullpup Champion
$500
Includes:
*Recognition on social media with logo and/or link
*Listed under Sponsors on PTO website
*Logo included in PTO Newsletters (Monthly)
*Logo on PTO general meeting handouts (4x/year)
*Flyers (provided by business) handed out at PTO events
*Logo with link on our PTO website homepage
*Recognition on social media as a top tier sponsor with logo and/or link.
*Framed Certificate of Recognition as a top tier sponsor
