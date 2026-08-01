DEI Symposium

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About this event
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
Delta Association of REALTORS®
3428 Hillcrest Ave, Antioch, CA 94531
Pick Up time: 6:00 AM - Departure: 6:15 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
Contra Costa Association of REALTORS®
1870 Olympic Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Pick Up time:630 AM - Departure: 6:40 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
Solano Association of REALTORS®
1302 Spring Rd., Vallejo, CA 94591
Pick Up time: 7:20 AM - Departure: 7:30 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
Bridge Association of REALTORS®
2855 Telegraph Ave, Berkely, CA 94705
Pick Up time:8:00 AM - Departure: 8:10 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
Bay East Association of REALTORS®
7021 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pick Up time: 6:15 AM - Departure: 6:30 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
Marin Association of REALTORS®
40 Mitchell Blvd, San Rafael, CA 94903
Pick Up time:6:30 AM - Departure: 6:45 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
San Francisco Association of REALTORS®
301 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Pick Up time:7:20 AM - Departure: 7:30 AM
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