A white bus with "TOGETHER We Go Further!" written on its side is parked in front of a purple and yellow background with event details for a DEI Symposium, while the foreground lists bus routes and reservation information.
California Association Of Black Real Estate Professionals

Hosted by

California Association Of Black Real Estate Professionals

About this event

DEI Symposium

477 Lincoln Cir

Millbrae, CA 94030, USA

Delta AOR Bus #1
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

Delta Association of REALTORS®

3428 Hillcrest Ave, Antioch, CA 94531


Pick Up time: 6:00 AM - Departure: 6:15 AM

Contra Costa AOR Bus #1
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

Contra Costa Association of REALTORS®

1870 Olympic Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94596


Pick Up time:630 AM - Departure: 6:40 AM

Solano AOR Bus #1
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

Solano Association of REALTORS®

1302 Spring Rd., Vallejo, CA 94591


Pick Up time: 7:20 AM - Departure: 7:30 AM

Bridge AOR Bus #1
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

Bridge Association of REALTORS®

2855 Telegraph Ave, Berkely, CA 94705


Pick Up time:8:00 AM - Departure: 8:10  AM

Bay East AOR Bus #2
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

Bay East Association of REALTORS®

7021 Koll Center Pkwy, Pleasanton, CA 94566


Pick Up time: 6:15 AM - Departure: 6:30 AM

Marin AOR Bus #3
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

Marin Association of REALTORS®

40 Mitchell Blvd, San Rafael, CA 94903


Pick Up time:6:30 AM - Departure: 6:45  AM

San Francisco AOR Bus #3
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

San Francisco Association of REALTORS®

301 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102


Pick Up time:7:20 AM - Departure: 7:30  AM

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