DEI Symposium

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members only.





No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.





Pick Up Location:

San Francisco Association of REALTORS®

301 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102





Pick Up time:7:20 AM - Departure: 7:30 AM