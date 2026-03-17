Stella Maris Explorers

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Stella Maris Explorers

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East Biloxi Saints Tee Shirts

YOUTH Tee Shirt item
YOUTH Tee Shirt
$16

Wear your love of the patron saints of East Biloxi on your shirt!


This designs features (from left to right):

St. Vincent de Paul, Maria Stella Maris, Bl. Francis X. Seelos, St. Anne and infant BVM, St. Michael, Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Martin de Porres (the patron of the diocese), and Bl. Michael J. McGivney.


The design is screen printed in navy blue with super soft water based ink (no plastic feel here!) onto a beyond soft (50/50 ring-spun cotton/polyester) heathered sky colored shirt from Sunday Cool.

0
ADULT Tee Shirt item
ADULT Tee Shirt
$20

Wear your love of the patron saints of East Biloxi on your shirt!


This designs features (from left to right):

St. Vincent de Paul, Maria Stella Maris, Bl. Francis X. Seelos, St. Anne and infant BVM, St. Michael, Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Martin de Porres (the patron of the diocese), and Bl. Michael J. McGivney.


The design is screen printed in navy blue with super soft water based ink (no plastic feel here!) onto a beyond soft (50/50 ring-spun cotton/polyester) heathered sky colored shirt from Sunday Cool.

0
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