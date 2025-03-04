East Brunswick Symphony Orchestra's Silent Auction

Two (2) Daily Admission Passes to the SoJo Spa Club in Edgewater, NJ. https://sojospaclub.com
PNC Bank Arts Center Lawn Tickets
$100
Starting bid
Four (4) Lawn Tickets to an event at the PNC Bank Arts Center during the 2025 Season. https://www.pncbankartscenter.com
Nickelodeon Universe Tickets
$150
Starting bid
Four (4) Tickets to the Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ. https://www.americandream.com/venue/nickelodeon-universe
Theater Tickets Package
$90
Starting bid
Package Includes Six (6) Theater Tickets:
Attend a performance of your choosing at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ. Package includes two (2) tickets for the 2025-2026 Season.
https://www.georgestreetplayhouse.org
Four (4) Tickets to a Performance at Playhouse 22 located in East Brunswick, NJ. https://www.playhouse22.org
NY Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Tickets
$100
Starting bid
Four (4) Tickets to New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on August 23, 2025 at 1:05 PM at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY. Seats located behind home plate in the Upper Deck (See Image for View).
NY Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Tickets
$35
Starting bid
Two (2) Tickets to New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners on August 16, 2025 at 4:10 PM for Juan Soto Bobblehead Day at Citi Field in Flushing, NY. Seats located behind home plate in the Upper Deck (See Image for View). Tickets include access to Hudson Club.
Philadelphia Orchestra Concert Tickets
$90
Starting bid
Two (2) Tickets to a select Philadelphia Orchestra concert in Marian Anderson Hall during the 2025-26 season. Located in Philadelphia, PA. https://philorch.ensembleartsphilly.org
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Tickets
$65
Starting bid
Two (2) Good Any Day Admission Tickets to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom during the 2025 Season. https://www.dorneypark.com
Five Star Swim School Basket
$60
Starting bid
Five Star Swim School Basket. Includes: $100 Gift Certificate, Towel, Beach Blanket, Bag & Star Plush. https://fivestarswimschool.com
Stress Factory Comedy Club Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Ten (10) Tickets for Thursday Night Show at Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, NJ. https://newbrunswick.stressfactory.com
Rebalance Massage Clinic (Massage or Facial)
$30
Starting bid
Rebalance Massage Clinic treatment of a thirty (30) minute massage or express twenty (20) minute facial. https://www.rmclinics.com
Kendra Scott Bracelet
$35
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet.
Thank you to the Kendra Scott store in Short Hills Mall.
https://www.kendrascott.com
Custom EBSO Speeder Pilot Helmet
$250
Starting bid
Inspired by the helmet worn by Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, this custom speeder pilot helmet features the design found in a galaxy far away combined with the colors and stylings of the EBSO. Crafted and donated by local costume and prop makers Taylor Goodson and Justin Sonfield.
Droid Diptych Canvas Paintings
$30
Starting bid
Droid Diptych (R2D2 & BB8) acrylic painting by David Brass. Two (2) 4 in x 12 in canvas paintings with hanging wire.
Darth Maul Canvas Painting
$20
Starting bid
Darth Maul acrylic painting by David Brass. 4 in x 12 in canvas painting with hanging wire.
Malik Nabers (NY Giants) Poster
$20
Starting bid
Framed Malik Nabers, NY Giants Wide Receiver Poster (11in x 14in). Thanks to the NY Giants.
