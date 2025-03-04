East Brunswick Symphony Orchestra's Silent Auction

Inspired by the helmet worn by Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, this custom speeder pilot helmet features the design found in a galaxy far away combined with the colors and stylings of the EBSO. Crafted and donated by local costume and prop makers Taylor Goodson and Justin Sonfield.

