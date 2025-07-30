Oktoberfest at South Line Brewing Co

Hosted by
About this event
🎟️ $30 Ticket Includes:
✅ Entry to the event
🍺 2 drink tickets (redeemable for beer, wine, or a non-alcoholic drink of your choice)
Raffle Tickets – $5 each!
Purchase your tickets online and they’ll be ready for you at the event. Must be present to win—don’t miss your chance at amazing prizes!
Raffle Bundle – 5 for $20!
Grab a bundle online and your tickets will be ready for you at the event. Must be present to win—more tickets = more chances at amazing prizes!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!