East Coast Showdown

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East Coast Showdown

About this event

East Coast Showdown IX

1400 Melbourne Rd

Charlottesville, VA 22901, USA

UVA Show Ticket
Free

This is for UVA students to reserve their show-only ticket. You will be asked to present your student ID at the entrance.

Non-UVA Show Ticket
$25

This is for non-UVA individuals to get their show-only ticket.

4+ Group Ticket for Show
$23

This is for group orders of 4 or more individuals to get their show-only tickets.

UVA Student AP Ticket
$28

This is for UVA students to get their AP-only tickets. You will be asked to present your student ID at the entrance.

Non-UVA Student AP-Only Ticket
$30

This is for non-UVA students to get their AP-only tickets.

Show + AP Ticket Regular Bundle (Non-UVA Student)
$43

This is for non-UVA students to get discounted bundle tickets for both show and AP.

Add a donation for East Coast Showdown

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