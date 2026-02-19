East Coast Showdown IX

About this event
This is for UVA students to reserve their show-only ticket. You will be asked to present your student ID at the entrance.
This is for non-UVA individuals to get their show-only ticket.
This is for group orders of 4 or more individuals to get their show-only tickets.
This is for UVA students to get their AP-only tickets. You will be asked to present your student ID at the entrance.
This is for non-UVA students to get their AP-only tickets.
This is for non-UVA students to get discounted bundle tickets for both show and AP.
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