East Coast Slingshot Tournament 2026

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About this event
This ticket covers entry to the event with access to standard amenities, activities, and a T-shirt. Pro and Am participate in the same events but scoring is separated, with Champions in both divisions.
Grants entry to the event with a T-shirt. Use of the amenities. You can track you progress with a scorecard however, no scoring will be counted towards tournament totals.
For the youngsters! Kids division is 7 and under. Youth division is 8-12 years old. Each young participant gets a shirt and can play in the events customized for their age.
This ticket is for spectators who want to cheer on and support other enthusiasts. No T-shirt is included with this ticket.
$
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