East Forsyth Soccer Booster Inc Corporate Sponsor Form 2025

WHITE
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Social Media Highlight/ Announcement at all home games
NAVY
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Social Media Highlight/ Announcement at all home games/ Business name on group sponsors banner displayed at all EFHS home soccer and Lacrosse games
ORANGE
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Social Media Highlight/ Announcement at all home games/ Business name on group sponsors banner displayed at all EFHS home soccer and Lacrosse games/ Individual Business Banner displayed at all EFHS soccer and lacrosse games
BRONCO
$1,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Social Media Highlight/ Announcement at all home games/ Business name on group sponsors banner displayed at all EFHS home soccer and Lacrosse games/ Individual Business Banner displayed at all EFHS soccer and lacrosse games/ 3 home game season passes
PLATINUM
$2,500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Social Media Highlight/ Announcement at all home games/ Business name on group sponsors banner displayed at all EFHS home soccer and Lacrosse games/ Individual Business Banner displayed at all EFHS soccer and lacrosse games/ Company logo on back of the soccer teams pre-game/practice jersey/ 4 home game season passes

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing