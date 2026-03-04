EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL PTSA's Silent Auction 2026

1 round of golf (foursome) with a cart

This Certificate entitles the bearer to a round of golf for four with a cart at the Noyac Golf CIub.

The following restrictions apply:

You are required to take a caddie at $150 per bag.

Play is allowed Monday through Thursday after I l:00 a.m.

April 13, 2026 to May 11,2026 and September 7, 2026 to October 25,2026

Some restrictions may apply due to special events.

A reservation must be made with the Golf Shop at least 7 days prior to the date of play.

Reservations can be made by calling (631 ) 725- I 889.

The Bearer of this certificate agrees to use their best efforts to obey all instructions of the ranger,

conduct themselves in a proper and respectful manner, be familiar with course rules and etiquette

and protect all property on the premises.

The Noyac Golf Club reserves the right to deny golf privileges to anyone violating these rules set

forth in this certificate.

estimated value $2200