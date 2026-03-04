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EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL PTA

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EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL PTSA's Silent Auction 2026

East Hampton Golf Club item
East Hampton Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

1 round golf (foursome)

Monday thru Thursday

Blackout dates are Memorial Day Weekend, July 4th Holiday, August 1st-Labor Day and Columbus Day Weekend


no member necessary


estimated value $2200

The Bridge item
The Bridge
$2,000

Starting bid

A Foursome to Play The Bridge may be played on a space availability basis only on weekdays (Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday) in the months of April, May, and June (if available), September and October (excluding holidays). Caddies are mandatory and are not complimentary. Payment is to be made in cash to the Caddies. Golf carts are only for permanent medical disability or for those over the age of 60. Food and Beverage are not included.


E-mail for tee time [email protected] or Call 631-537-8902 ext. 210


Estimated value $5,000

Noyac Golf Club item
Noyac Golf Club
$1,000

Starting bid

1 round of golf (foursome) with a cart

This Certificate entitles the bearer to a round of golf for four with a cart at the Noyac Golf CIub.

The following restrictions apply:

You are required to take a caddie at $150 per bag.

Play is allowed Monday through Thursday after I l:00 a.m.

April 13, 2026 to May 11,2026 and September 7, 2026 to October 25,2026

Some restrictions may apply due to special events.

A reservation must be made with the Golf Shop at least 7 days prior to the date of play.

Reservations can be made by calling (631 ) 725- I 889.

The Bearer of this certificate agrees to use their best efforts to obey all instructions of the ranger,

conduct themselves in a proper and respectful manner, be familiar with course rules and etiquette

and protect all property on the premises.

The Noyac Golf Club reserves the right to deny golf privileges to anyone violating these rules set

forth in this certificate.

estimated value $2200

Yankees Tickets item
Yankees Tickets
$500

Starting bid

4 tickets

Wednesday evening, Aug 12. 7:05 pm start

vs. Seattle Mariners
Section 116 Row 11
estimated value $1000

Yankees Tickets item
Yankees Tickets
$750

Starting bid

4 tickets - Delta Club Access +
Parking Pass Section 124 Row 1

Mutually agreed upon date during 2026 season

estimated value $1400

Knicks Night Out item
Knicks Night Out
$1,000

Starting bid

NEW YORK KNICKS

× 4 TICKETS

Madison Square Garden

SEC 8 • ROW 13 • SEATS 17 – 20

★ LOWER LEVEL — COURTSIDE VIEW ★


Game date chosen together with the winner —

over Christmas / New Year's Break or Spring Break


estimated value $2500

Warm (boutique) item
Warm (boutique)
$200

Starting bid

$500 Gift Card

Fine Wine Package item
Fine Wine Package
$500

Starting bid

4 Bottles of Fine California Cabernet

Estimated Value $1500

Ralph Lauren item
Ralph Lauren
$200

Starting bid

Polo classic canvas tote bag

2 huge beach towels
2 baseball caps
2 polo water bottles
Ricky Lauren Hamptons cookbook


Estimated value $750

Sportime Amagansett item
Sportime Amagansett
$750

Starting bid

One week of multi sport camp during summer 2026;

1 week of Multi-Sport Camp at SPORTIME Amagansett


Valid for 1 week during Summer 2026


Give your child an unforgettable summer experience at East Hampton


Sports Camp @ SPORTIME Amagansett

Multi-Sport Camp (Ages 6-13) 9:00am-3:00pm


Our Multi-Sport Camp offers a wide range of sports and activities in a fun and supportive

environment. Campers participate in tennis, swimming, and team sports, along with classic

camp games and activities. Throughout the day, they build confidence, develop skills, and

learn the importance of teamwork and good sportsmanship.

To redeem, please contact the Camp Administrative Manager by emailing [email protected] to register

your child in advance.

Estimated Value $1600

Hub 44/Shelly's Kitchen item
Hub 44/Shelly's Kitchen item
Hub 44/Shelly's Kitchen
$100

Starting bid

Hub 44 $100 Gift Card

Shelly's Kitchen $100 gift Card

Value $200

Ebjerjey item
Ebjerjey item
Ebjerjey
$100

Starting bid

Long Sleeved PJ Set (Navy Blue)
Size S
Can be exchanged for size

True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Oil

True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Advanced Clinical Cream
estimated value $300

Amangansett Eats item
Amangansett Eats item
Amangansett Eats
$150

Starting bid

Rosie's Amagansett $150 gift card

Sett Coffee $50 gift card

Meeting House Restaurant $200 gift card

value $400

Amangansett Beauty Bundle item
Amangansett Beauty Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Vinnie & Nick's Barbershop - 1 Haircuts

Amangansett salon and spa - mani/pedi

estimated value $100

Get glam! Hair and Make up item
Get glam! Hair and Make up item
Get glam! Hair and Make up
$125

Starting bid

Make up application by Hanna Bimson (Montauk Make Up Artist)

Haircut with Saundra at Warren Tricomi (Sag Harbor) and hair products


Estimated value $400

Blue and Cream item
Blue and Cream
$150

Starting bid

Blue and Cream Sweatshirt - Size Medium

Blue and Cream T-shirt - Size Medium

Blue and Cream Trucker hat

estimated value $500

Vince item
Vince
$300

Starting bid

grey cashmere pillow

grey cashmere blanket


Estimated value $720

Fit and Feast - Gubbins and M&R Deli item
Fit and Feast - Gubbins and M&R Deli item
Fit and Feast - Gubbins and M&R Deli item
Fit and Feast - Gubbins and M&R Deli
$50

Starting bid

Gubbins - East Hampton Sweatshirt and $50 gift card

M&R Deli - $50 gift card

Estimated vaue $100

East End Surf Club - learn to surf with Mike Poli East item
East End Surf Club - learn to surf with Mike Poli East
$75

Starting bid

One hour surf lesson

Estimated value $150


Dinner and a Movie item
Dinner and a Movie item
Dinner and a Movie
$100

Starting bid

2 tickets opening night + hat from the Hamptons film festival

$150 gift card to Bostwicks

estimated value $250

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