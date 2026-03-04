EAST HAMPTON HIGH SCHOOL PTSA's Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
1 round golf (foursome)
Monday thru Thursday
Blackout dates are Memorial Day Weekend, July 4th Holiday, August 1st-Labor Day and Columbus Day Weekend
no member necessary
estimated value $2200
Starting bid
A Foursome to Play The Bridge may be played on a space availability basis only on weekdays (Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday) in the months of April, May, and June (if available), September and October (excluding holidays). Caddies are mandatory and are not complimentary. Payment is to be made in cash to the Caddies. Golf carts are only for permanent medical disability or for those over the age of 60. Food and Beverage are not included.
E-mail for tee time [email protected] or Call 631-537-8902 ext. 210
Estimated value $5,000
Starting bid
1 round of golf (foursome) with a cart
This Certificate entitles the bearer to a round of golf for four with a cart at the Noyac Golf CIub.
The following restrictions apply:
You are required to take a caddie at $150 per bag.
Play is allowed Monday through Thursday after I l:00 a.m.
April 13, 2026 to May 11,2026 and September 7, 2026 to October 25,2026
Some restrictions may apply due to special events.
A reservation must be made with the Golf Shop at least 7 days prior to the date of play.
Reservations can be made by calling (631 ) 725- I 889.
The Bearer of this certificate agrees to use their best efforts to obey all instructions of the ranger,
conduct themselves in a proper and respectful manner, be familiar with course rules and etiquette
and protect all property on the premises.
The Noyac Golf Club reserves the right to deny golf privileges to anyone violating these rules set
forth in this certificate.
estimated value $2200
Starting bid
4 tickets
Wednesday evening, Aug 12. 7:05 pm start
vs. Seattle Mariners
Section 116 Row 11
estimated value $1000
Starting bid
4 tickets - Delta Club Access +
Parking Pass Section 124 Row 1
Mutually agreed upon date during 2026 season
estimated value $1400
Starting bid
NEW YORK KNICKS
× 4 TICKETS
Madison Square Garden
SEC 8 • ROW 13 • SEATS 17 – 20
★ LOWER LEVEL — COURTSIDE VIEW ★
Game date chosen together with the winner —
over Christmas / New Year's Break or Spring Break
estimated value $2500
Starting bid
$500 Gift Card
Starting bid
4 Bottles of Fine California Cabernet
Estimated Value $1500
Starting bid
Polo classic canvas tote bag
2 huge beach towels
2 baseball caps
2 polo water bottles
Ricky Lauren Hamptons cookbook
Estimated value $750
Starting bid
One week of multi sport camp during summer 2026;
1 week of Multi-Sport Camp at SPORTIME Amagansett
Valid for 1 week during Summer 2026
Give your child an unforgettable summer experience at East Hampton
Sports Camp @ SPORTIME Amagansett
Multi-Sport Camp (Ages 6-13) 9:00am-3:00pm
Our Multi-Sport Camp offers a wide range of sports and activities in a fun and supportive
environment. Campers participate in tennis, swimming, and team sports, along with classic
camp games and activities. Throughout the day, they build confidence, develop skills, and
learn the importance of teamwork and good sportsmanship.
To redeem, please contact the Camp Administrative Manager by emailing [email protected] to register
your child in advance.
Estimated Value $1600
Starting bid
Hub 44 $100 Gift Card
Shelly's Kitchen $100 gift Card
Value $200
Starting bid
Long Sleeved PJ Set (Navy Blue)
Size S
Can be exchanged for size
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Oil
True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Advanced Clinical Cream
estimated value $300
Starting bid
Rosie's Amagansett $150 gift card
Sett Coffee $50 gift card
Meeting House Restaurant $200 gift card
value $400
Starting bid
Vinnie & Nick's Barbershop - 1 Haircuts
Amangansett salon and spa - mani/pedi
estimated value $100
Starting bid
Make up application by Hanna Bimson (Montauk Make Up Artist)
Haircut with Saundra at Warren Tricomi (Sag Harbor) and hair products
Estimated value $400
Starting bid
Blue and Cream Sweatshirt - Size Medium
Blue and Cream T-shirt - Size Medium
Blue and Cream Trucker hat
estimated value $500
Starting bid
grey cashmere pillow
grey cashmere blanket
Estimated value $720
Starting bid
Gubbins - East Hampton Sweatshirt and $50 gift card
M&R Deli - $50 gift card
Estimated vaue $100
Starting bid
One hour surf lesson
Estimated value $150
Starting bid
2 tickets opening night + hat from the Hamptons film festival
$150 gift card to Bostwicks
estimated value $250
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