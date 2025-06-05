Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC, East Harris Chambers Liberty County Alumnae

East HCLC National Convention T-Shirt

Small
$20
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Medium
$20
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Large
$20
X-Large
$20
XX-Large
$20
XXX-Large
$20
XXXX-Large
$20

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!