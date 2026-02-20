Columbus Chess Academy

Hosted by

Columbus Chess Academy

About this event

East High School Blitz Tournament and Chess Banquet

1500 E Broad St

Columbus, OH 43203, USA

General Admission
Free

$10 suggested donation to the event if not playing in the blitz tournament. We will take donations at the door or you can donate at the bottom of this menu.

Blitz Tournament Entry
$10

One ticket to the blitz tournament. Two sections: rated and nonrated, you will choose your section on the next page.

Blitz Tournament Sponsorship
$10

Sponsor a player to play in the tournament with a $10 donation.

Single Name in the Credits
$100

Your name will be listed in the credits, thanking you for your contribution.

Producer Credit
$500

You will be listed as a Producer of the film.

Integrated Ad for Your Business
$1,000

You will get an integrated ad for your business.

Add a donation for Columbus Chess Academy

$

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