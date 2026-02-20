East High School Blitz Tournament and Chess Banquet

About this event
$10 suggested donation to the event if not playing in the blitz tournament. We will take donations at the door or you can donate at the bottom of this menu.
One ticket to the blitz tournament. Two sections: rated and nonrated, you will choose your section on the next page.
Sponsor a player to play in the tournament with a $10 donation.
Your name will be listed in the credits, thanking you for your contribution.
You will be listed as a Producer of the film.
You will get an integrated ad for your business.
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