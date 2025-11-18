Young Men's Christian Association Of Greater New Orleans

Hosted by

Young Men's Christian Association Of Greater New Orleans

About this event

East Jefferson YMCA Jingle Bell Brunch

2601 Severn Ave

Metairie, LA 70002, USA

General Admission
$35

Access to the event, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Admission w/ Unlimited Cocktails
$45

Access to the event, food and unlimited brunch cocktails.

Blitzen - Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved table of (6).

Recognition at the event, in the branch and on social media.

Banner hung in the facility for (1) year.

Elf - Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

(2) tickets to the event..

Recognition at the event, in the branch and on social media.


Wristband Upgrade (Day of)
$15

This is for attendees that purchased GA and would like to upgrade to Unlimited the day of the event.

Single Drink Ticket
$5

One Drink

Add a donation for Young Men's Christian Association Of Greater New Orleans

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!