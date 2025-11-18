East Jefferson YMCA Jingle Bell Brunch

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About this event
Access to the event, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Access to the event, food and unlimited brunch cocktails.
Reserved table of (6).
Recognition at the event, in the branch and on social media.
Banner hung in the facility for (1) year.
(2) tickets to the event..
Recognition at the event, in the branch and on social media.
This is for attendees that purchased GA and would like to upgrade to Unlimited the day of the event.
One Drink
$
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