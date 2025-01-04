East Lincoln Community Chorus's Silent Auction

Cowans Ford Golf Club Golf Basket
- Round of golf for 4 at Cowans Ford Golf Club - valid Mon - Thursday
- Two sleeves of golf balls (6 balls)
- Cowan's Ford Golf Club hat
- Tees
- Divot tool (for when your ball lands so hard on the green right next to the flag! and makes a divot you must fix)
Retail value $150+
Sponsored by M&J Stewart & CFGC
Cowans Ford Golf Club Golf Basket
- Round of golf for 4 at Cowans Ford Golf Club - valid Mon - Thursday
- Two sleeves of golf balls (6 balls)
- Cowan's Ford Golf Club hat
- Tees
- Divot tool (for when your ball lands so hard on the green right next to the flag! and makes a divot you must fix)
Retail value $150+
Sponsored by M&J Stewart & CFGC
#2 - Driftwood Spa & Luxury
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Driftwood Spa & Luxury Basket
Treat yourself to ultimate self-care & luxury!
*Driftwood Spa Gift Card $250!!
*Ceramic mug, tea & snacks
*Candle & dish towel
*All in a lovely basket by Albertine's
Retail value $400
Sponsored by Carolina Counseling & Consulting
Driftwood Spa & Luxury Basket
Treat yourself to ultimate self-care & luxury!
*Driftwood Spa Gift Card $250!!
*Ceramic mug, tea & snacks
*Candle & dish towel
*All in a lovely basket by Albertine's
Retail value $400
Sponsored by Carolina Counseling & Consulting
#4 - Game Night Fun!
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🎲 Game Night Fun Basket 🎲
Get ready for a night of laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this Game Night Fun Basket! Whether you’re sinking battleships, saying “Sorry!” (but not really), or laying down the ultimate UNO card, this basket is packed with classic entertainment for the whole family.
🎯 What’s Inside?
✅ Battleship – Outsmart your opponent and rule the high seas!
✅ Sorry! – Slide, bump, and send your friends back to start!
✅ UNO – The ultimate fast-paced card game (don’t forget to yell “UNO!”).
✅ Popcorn – Because every great game night needs the perfect snack!
So grab your favorite people, break out the games, and let the fun begin! Who will be the ultimate game night champion? 🏆🎉
Retail value: $50
Sponsored by S Griffith & Gigi's Closet
🎲 Game Night Fun Basket 🎲
Get ready for a night of laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this Game Night Fun Basket! Whether you’re sinking battleships, saying “Sorry!” (but not really), or laying down the ultimate UNO card, this basket is packed with classic entertainment for the whole family.
🎯 What’s Inside?
✅ Battleship – Outsmart your opponent and rule the high seas!
✅ Sorry! – Slide, bump, and send your friends back to start!
✅ UNO – The ultimate fast-paced card game (don’t forget to yell “UNO!”).
✅ Popcorn – Because every great game night needs the perfect snack!
So grab your favorite people, break out the games, and let the fun begin! Who will be the ultimate game night champion? 🏆🎉
Retail value: $50
Sponsored by S Griffith & Gigi's Closet
#5 - Sweet Granite Farm Handcrafted Artisan Gift Basket (a)
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sweet Granite Farm Handcrafted Artisan Gift Basket
Experience the best of “Denver of the East!"
*This thoughtfully crafted basket is a true celebration of local artistry, nature, and tradition. Whether as a gift or a special treat for yourself, it’s a one-of-a-kind offering that supports local craftsmanship and sustainable living.
What’s Inside?
• Solid Lotion Bars (3) – Nourishing and deeply hydrating for soft, healthy skin.
• Lip Balms (3) – All-natural protection for smooth, moisturized lips.
• Solid Beard Balms (2) – Keep beards conditioned and styled with these all-natural balms.
• Fire Starters (2) – Beeswax-based starters for an effortless and aromatic fire.
• Local Raw Wildflower Honey (1) – Pure, golden sweetness straight from the hive.
• Woodland Snow Dough Bowl Candle (1) – A hand-poured, all-natural beeswax candle in a rustic dough bowl, bringing a warm, cozy ambiance.
• White Wine (1 Bottle) – The inaugural 2024 vintage from SGF, made from hand-crushed muscadines grown just across the road from Unity Presbyterian Church.
Retail value $150.
Sponsored by Sweet Granite Farms, with products handcrafted by S&R Frye and D Stamey.
Sweet Granite Farm Handcrafted Artisan Gift Basket
Experience the best of “Denver of the East!"
*This thoughtfully crafted basket is a true celebration of local artistry, nature, and tradition. Whether as a gift or a special treat for yourself, it’s a one-of-a-kind offering that supports local craftsmanship and sustainable living.
What’s Inside?
• Solid Lotion Bars (3) – Nourishing and deeply hydrating for soft, healthy skin.
• Lip Balms (3) – All-natural protection for smooth, moisturized lips.
• Solid Beard Balms (2) – Keep beards conditioned and styled with these all-natural balms.
• Fire Starters (2) – Beeswax-based starters for an effortless and aromatic fire.
• Local Raw Wildflower Honey (1) – Pure, golden sweetness straight from the hive.
• Woodland Snow Dough Bowl Candle (1) – A hand-poured, all-natural beeswax candle in a rustic dough bowl, bringing a warm, cozy ambiance.
• White Wine (1 Bottle) – The inaugural 2024 vintage from SGF, made from hand-crushed muscadines grown just across the road from Unity Presbyterian Church.
Retail value $150.
Sponsored by Sweet Granite Farms, with products handcrafted by S&R Frye and D Stamey.
#6 - It's Wine Time!
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
It's Wine Time!
"Life is short; drink good wine."
*Wine-themed tote & bar towel
*3-in-1 wine tool & insulated bottle carrier
*Charcuterie snacks
*4 bottles of scrumptious wine from France, Italy & Chile!
***Bendito Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
***Les Remparts de Bordeaux 2022
***Terra di Nonno Vermentino 2023
***Domaine de Longuet Viognier 2023
Retail Value $200
Sponsored by J&C McMahon
It's Wine Time!
"Life is short; drink good wine."
*Wine-themed tote & bar towel
*3-in-1 wine tool & insulated bottle carrier
*Charcuterie snacks
*4 bottles of scrumptious wine from France, Italy & Chile!
***Bendito Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2023
***Les Remparts de Bordeaux 2022
***Terra di Nonno Vermentino 2023
***Domaine de Longuet Viognier 2023
Retail Value $200
Sponsored by J&C McMahon
#7 - Hand Painted Wine Glasses - Floral Design
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handcrafted Elegance - Floral Design
Elevate your glassware collection with these beautifully hand-painted sets, each crafted with exquisite detail by Leigh Gibson of Artistry by Leigh.
**These unique pieces add a touch of artistry to every sip.
**Delicate and elegant, this floral-themed glassware set features intricate, hand-painted blooms that bring a touch of nature’s peaceful beauty to your table.
**Each set is a testament to Leigh Gibson’s artistry and attention to detail, making them not only functional but also collectible. Don’t miss your chance to own these stunning, one-of-a-kind glassware sets while supporting a great cause!
Retail value $50
Handcrafted Elegance - Floral Design
Elevate your glassware collection with these beautifully hand-painted sets, each crafted with exquisite detail by Leigh Gibson of Artistry by Leigh.
**These unique pieces add a touch of artistry to every sip.
**Delicate and elegant, this floral-themed glassware set features intricate, hand-painted blooms that bring a touch of nature’s peaceful beauty to your table.
**Each set is a testament to Leigh Gibson’s artistry and attention to detail, making them not only functional but also collectible. Don’t miss your chance to own these stunning, one-of-a-kind glassware sets while supporting a great cause!
Retail value $50
#8 - Date Night Delight - Movie & Dinner
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
❤️ Date Night Delight Basket ❤️
Treat yourself and your favorite date to a night of relaxation, great food, and fun! Whether you’re planning a cozy evening in or a night out, this Date Night Delight Basket has everything you need to make it special.
🍷 What’s Inside?
✨ The Prisoner Wine – A bold, luxurious bottle to sip and savor.
👜 Bogg Bag – A trendy, versatile bag perfect for any outing!
🎬 $30 AMC Gift Card – Catch the latest blockbuster or an award-winning flick!
🥩 $40 Outback Gift Card – Enjoy a delicious dinner before or after your movie!
With great food, fine wine, and a fun night ahead, this basket is all about quality time and unforgettable moments. Cheers to the perfect date night! ❤️🍷🎬
Retail value: $140
Sponsored by S Griffith & Gigi's Closet
❤️ Date Night Delight Basket ❤️
Treat yourself and your favorite date to a night of relaxation, great food, and fun! Whether you’re planning a cozy evening in or a night out, this Date Night Delight Basket has everything you need to make it special.
🍷 What’s Inside?
✨ The Prisoner Wine – A bold, luxurious bottle to sip and savor.
👜 Bogg Bag – A trendy, versatile bag perfect for any outing!
🎬 $30 AMC Gift Card – Catch the latest blockbuster or an award-winning flick!
🥩 $40 Outback Gift Card – Enjoy a delicious dinner before or after your movie!
With great food, fine wine, and a fun night ahead, this basket is all about quality time and unforgettable moments. Cheers to the perfect date night! ❤️🍷🎬
Retail value: $140
Sponsored by S Griffith & Gigi's Closet
#9 - Clean Starts Here - without Chemicals
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Say Goodbye to Chemicals with Norwex!
This set includes:
-EnviroCloth
-Window Cloth
-Dusting Mitt
-Power Cleaning Paste
-Ultra Power Plus Laundry Detergent
-Plus literature to explain their use and care
Retail Value $150
Sponsored by A Stilley
Say Goodbye to Chemicals with Norwex!
This set includes:
-EnviroCloth
-Window Cloth
-Dusting Mitt
-Power Cleaning Paste
-Ultra Power Plus Laundry Detergent
-Plus literature to explain their use and care
Retail Value $150
Sponsored by A Stilley
Handcrafted Elegance - Seaside Turtle & Starfish Design
**Elevate your glassware collection with these beautifully hand-painted sets, each crafted with exquisite detail by Leigh Gibson of Artistry by Leigh. These unique pieces add a touch of artistry to every sip.
**Inspired by the ocean’s wonders, this set showcases a charming sea turtle and starfish, making it perfect for any beach lover or coastal-themed décor.
**Each set is a testament to Leigh Gibson’s artistry and attention to detail, making them not only functional but also collectible. Don’t miss your chance to own these stunning, one-of-a-kind glassware sets while supporting a great cause!
Retail value $60
Handcrafted Elegance - Seaside Turtle & Starfish Design
**Elevate your glassware collection with these beautifully hand-painted sets, each crafted with exquisite detail by Leigh Gibson of Artistry by Leigh. These unique pieces add a touch of artistry to every sip.
**Inspired by the ocean’s wonders, this set showcases a charming sea turtle and starfish, making it perfect for any beach lover or coastal-themed décor.
**Each set is a testament to Leigh Gibson’s artistry and attention to detail, making them not only functional but also collectible. Don’t miss your chance to own these stunning, one-of-a-kind glassware sets while supporting a great cause!
Retail value $60
#11 - Lavender and Lilac Spa Gifts
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lavender and Lilac Spa Gift Basket
- Massage Envy 60 minute session
Basket with:
Handmade Soap
Potpourri
Bath bomb
Bath Salts
Body Scrub
Shower Gel
Lip Balm
eye Mask
Joyoba Oil
Retail Value $150
Sponsored by D Simpson & Massage Envy
Lavender and Lilac Spa Gift Basket
- Massage Envy 60 minute session
Basket with:
Handmade Soap
Potpourri
Bath bomb
Bath Salts
Body Scrub
Shower Gel
Lip Balm
eye Mask
Joyoba Oil
Retail Value $150
Sponsored by D Simpson & Massage Envy
#12 - Keep It Simple - Massage Envy gift card
$10
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Keep It Simple Spa Appointment
Don't need the frills?? Treat yourself to a customized massage at Massage Envy! Gift card value 100
Sponsored by D Simpson & Massage Envy
Keep It Simple Spa Appointment
Don't need the frills?? Treat yourself to a customized massage at Massage Envy! Gift card value 100
Sponsored by D Simpson & Massage Envy
#13 - Ultimate Golf Fun
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🏌️ The Ultimate Golf Fun Basket! ⛳
Hit the green in style with everything you need for a perfect day on the course! This amazing basket includes:
🎉 2 stylish hats to keep you cool and looking sharp
🎶 An Arnold Palmer speaker to groove to your favorite tunes
🏌️ A sleek driver cover to protect your most powerful club
🧤 A premium glove for the perfect swing
🏀 Practice balls to sharpen your skills
This basket brings style, fun, and all the essentials to level up your golf game. Get ready to tee off in style!
Retail value $100
Sponsored by S Griffith & Gigi's Closet
🏌️ The Ultimate Golf Fun Basket! ⛳
Hit the green in style with everything you need for a perfect day on the course! This amazing basket includes:
🎉 2 stylish hats to keep you cool and looking sharp
🎶 An Arnold Palmer speaker to groove to your favorite tunes
🏌️ A sleek driver cover to protect your most powerful club
🧤 A premium glove for the perfect swing
🏀 Practice balls to sharpen your skills
This basket brings style, fun, and all the essentials to level up your golf game. Get ready to tee off in style!
Retail value $100
Sponsored by S Griffith & Gigi's Closet
#14 - Manly Man Basket
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Men like gift baskets too!
This basket for the men includes gift cards from Lowes, Tractor Supply, Sports Clips & Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant. Premium golf balls! Personal sound amplifier! Also featuring a bottle of "Pig Picking" wine from Childress Vineyard autographed by Bob Timberlake & Richard Childress! Retail value 150 Sponsored by L&J Tatum
Men like gift baskets too!
This basket for the men includes gift cards from Lowes, Tractor Supply, Sports Clips & Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant. Premium golf balls! Personal sound amplifier! Also featuring a bottle of "Pig Picking" wine from Childress Vineyard autographed by Bob Timberlake & Richard Childress! Retail value 150 Sponsored by L&J Tatum