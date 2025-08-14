East Lyme Giving Garden Merchandise

Logo Baseball Cap item
Logo Baseball Cap
$20

Adjustable baseball cap in khaki with logo

Short Sleeve Tee- Size Small item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size Small item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size Small
$20

Tan 100% cotton tee with logo on front and ELGG...You dig? on back.

Size Small

Short Sleeve Tee- Size Medium item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size Medium item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size Medium
$20

Tan 100% cotton tee with logo on front and ELGG...You dig? on back.

Size Medium

Short Sleeve Tee- Size Large item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size Large item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size Large
$20

Tan 100% cotton tee with logo on front and ELGG...You dig? on back.

Size Large

Short Sleeve Tee- Size 2XL item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size 2XL item
Short Sleeve Tee- Size 2XL
$20

Tan 100% cotton tee with logo on front and ELGG...You dig? on back.

Size 2XL

Long Sleeve Tee- Size Medium
$30

Khaki Green 100% Cotton with logo on front and "Let's root for each other" on the sleeve- Size Medium

Long Sleeve Tee- Size Large item
Long Sleeve Tee- Size Large
$30

Khaki Green 100% Cotton with logo on front and "Let's root for each other" on the sleeve- Size Large

Long Sleeve Tee- Size XL item
Long Sleeve Tee- Size XL
$30

Khaki Green 100% Cotton with logo on front and "Let's root for each other" on the sleeve- Size XL

Long Sleeve Tee- Size 2XL item
Long Sleeve Tee- Size 2XL
$30

Khaki Green 100% Cotton with logo on front and "Let's root for each other" on the sleeve- Size 2XL

Hooded Sweatshirt- Size Medium item
Hooded Sweatshirt- Size Medium
$35

Grey Hooded Sweatshirt- Logo on Front and "East Lyme Giving Garden" on the sleeve- Size Medium

Hooded Sweatshirt- Size Large item
Hooded Sweatshirt- Size Large
$35

Grey Hooded Sweatshirt- Logo on Front and "East Lyme Giving Garden" on the sleeve- Size Large

Hooded Sweatshirt- Size XL item
Hooded Sweatshirt- Size XL
$35

Grey Hooded Sweatshirt- Logo on Front and "East Lyme Giving Garden" on the sleeve- Size XL

Hooded Sweatshirt- Size 2XL item
Hooded Sweatshirt- Size 2XL
$35

Grey Hooded Sweatshirt- Logo on Front and "East Lyme Giving Garden" on the sleeve- Size Medium

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!