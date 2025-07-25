East Marietta National Little League's 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Offered by
Company logo on all league jerseys; Up to 5 field banners ( 1 - 6’x3’ banner on each field); Logo and hyperlink on EMNLL website; Recognition during Opening Day ceremony; Social media mention (2 posts per season).
Up to 5 field banners ( 1 - 6’x3’ banner on each field); Logo and hyperlink on EMNLL website; Recognition during Opening Day ceremony; Social media mention (2 posts per season)
Up to 3 field banners ( 1 - 6’x3’ banner on 3 fields); Logo and hyperlink on EMNLL website; Recognition during Opening Day ceremony; Social media mention (2 posts per season)
Up to 2 field banners ( 1 - 6’x3’ banner on 2 fields); Logo and hyperlink on EMNLL website; Social media mention (2 posts per season)
Up to 1 field banner ( 1 - 6’x3’ banner on 1 fields); Logo and hyperlink on EMNLL website; Social media mention (1 post per season)
Company logo on multi-sponsor banner; Logo and hyperlink on EMNLL website; Social media mention (multi-sponsor spotlight)
