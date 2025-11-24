ERLL Opening Weekend Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Step up your game with a 1-hour baseball lesson from Zook Richardson. Perfect for players of all levels, this session offers personalized instruction to build skills, confidence, and performance on the field.
A great opportunity for any athlete looking to improve their game and have fun doing it! ⚾
https://www.facebook.com/Richardsonzook/
Donated By: Minors Baseball - Wahoos
Value: $60
Starting bid
This ultimate gift card bundle is loaded with all your favorites—perfect for treating yourself or spreading the fun around. From coffee runs and ice cream stops to dinner nights, shopping sprees, and movie outings… it’s all here!
This item includes:
Big variety. Big value. Big win.
Donated By: Majors Baseball - Orioles
Value: $340
Starting bid
Get ready for hours of active fun with this exciting bundle! It includes an extendable EzyRoller, plus a wiffle ball and bat, helmet, and water bottle—perfect for outdoor play and backyard games.
Also included are great treats and gear upgrades with a $25 gift card to In-N-Out Burger, a $20 gift card to Trader Joe's, and a $20 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods.
A fun-filled package for kids who love to play, ride, and snack! 🎉
Donated By: Majors Baseball White Sox
Estimate Value: $275
Starting bid
Be ready for every inning with this Game Day Essentials basket! Perfect for cheering from the stands, it includes a "Game Day" canvas tote, women’s large "Game Day" shirt, custom baseball trucker hat, and a custom ERLL loud cup.
Stay energized and prepared with two Alani Nu energy drinks, sunflower seeds, gum, a fun snackle box, wet wipes, lip balm, and a small first aid kit. You’ll also get a GCI shade canopy to keep your favorite game day chair cool and comfortable and a baseball printed Bogg Bag!
Everything you need to snack, cheer, and enjoy the game in style! 🎉
Donated By: Majors Baseball - Yankees
Estimate Value: $150
Starting bid
Everything you need for a perfect day at the ballpark! This wagon is packed with a purple and gold Stanley cup, Gatorade, Smackin’ Seeds, peanuts, licorice, and more.
Stay comfortable with a Hurley blanket, padded bleacher seat, and two coolers including a Igloo. Plus fun extras like a bubble blower and baseball sign.
Load it up and head to the game in style! 🎉
Donated By: Minors Baseball - Sluggers
Estimated Value: $325
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of playtime and baseball fun! This package includes an extendable EzyRoller, an Under Armour water bottle, and an EzyRoller snapback hat—perfect for outdoor adventures.
You’ll also receive 10 individual tickets to a Redding Colt .45s game, a snack-ready bouquet filled with treats, and a $25 gift card to In-N-Out Burger.
A fun-filled bundle for kids and families who love to ride, snack, and enjoy a great day at the ballpark! 🎉⚾
Donated By: Minors Baseball - Chihuhuas
Estimate Value: $300
Starting bid
Get ready to scratch your way to a win with this purr-fectly playful bundle inspired by the River Cats! Whether you're chasing jackpots or just feline lucky, this basket is loaded with chances to score BIG.
Also includes a cat scratcher tower and an adorable plush kitty—perfect for keeping your furry friend entertained while you chase your own winnings.
With over $6.1 MILLION in possible winnings, this basket is ready to help you claw your way to the top—just like the River Cats swinging for the fences!
Donated By: Minors Baseball - River Cats
Value: $235
Starting bid
Step up your game with a 1-hour baseball lesson from Zook Richardson. Perfect for players of all levels, this session offers personalized instruction to build skills, confidence, and performance on the field.
A great opportunity for any athlete looking to improve their game and have fun doing it! ⚾
https://www.facebook.com/Richardsonzook/
Donated By: Minors Baseball - Wahoos
Value: $60
Starting bid
Hit the water with Minors Quakes coach Travis Babin for a private, guided fishing adventure! Perfect for 1–2 anglers, this half-day trip includes everything you need for a great day outdoors.
Includes:
Relax, learn, and reel in the fun—bid now!
Donated By: Minors Baseball - Quakes
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
Step up your game with a 1-hour baseball lesson from Zook Richardson ($60 value), perfect for players looking to improve their skills on the field.
Also included is a $100 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods to gear up with everything you need—from bats and gloves to training equipment.
A great opportunity for any baseball player ready to train, improve, and play their best! ⚾
Donated By: Minors Baseball - Wahoos
Value: $160
Starting bid
Fire up the grill with this BBQ Basket packed with essentials for the perfect cookout! The highlight is a $120 gift card to R & R Quality Meats & Seafood, so you can pick out premium meats for your next barbecue.
This basket also includes a meat resting bag, grilling utensils, a meat thermometer, BBQ sauce, a cookbook, a tablecloth, and other helpful grilling accessories.
Everything you need to grill, serve, and enjoy a delicious BBQ—perfect for backyard gatherings and summer cookouts! 🍖🔥
Donated By: CP/Jr Minors Pirates
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of productivity and indulgence with this cozy Caffeinated Self-Care Basket. It includes stylish notepads and pens, craft chocolate-covered almonds, two delicious Hu Chocolate bars, and premium coffee from Theory Coffee Roasters — featuring a whole bean espresso blend and four instant brew bags.
Upgrade your coffee ritual with a pink milk frother and a beautiful Hearth & Hand with Magnolia glass tumbler. Also included is a peony scented glass candle from a local spa and a $50 gift card to La Joie Bakery.
All items come arranged in a charming metal and rattan basket—perfect for coffee lovers who appreciate a little self-care. ✨
Donated By: CP/Jr Minors - Texas Rangers
Estimate Value: $205
Starting bid
Help us purchase a new chalker for the Rother fields to keep our baselines and batter’s boxes game-ready all season.
Every donation makes a difference—thank you for supporting East Redding Little League! ⚾
If your bid is not the winning bid but you’d still like to contribute, you will receive an email after the auction with instructions on how to donate.
Goal: $600
Starting bid
Tackle your to-do list with 1 day of labor from Devoted Painting—perfect for refreshing your space. Includes a $199 HVAC maintenance package from Stetler’s HVAC (with filter + 15% off parts if needed), plus $135 in Home Depot gift cards for supplies and tools.
Everything you need to repair, refresh, and upgrade your home—bid now! 🔨✨
https://www.facebook.com/p/Devoted-Painting-61575504063097/
https://www.facebook.com/SteltersHVACService
Donated By: CP/Jr Minors Baseball - Giants
Estimated Value: $855
Starting bid
Enjoy nonstop fun with this action-packed bundle! It includes a 3-month membership to Nor Cal Elite ($319 value) and 6 mini golf tickets to Oasis Fun Center for a great day out.
Keep the fun going with a Snap Cam, backpack cooler, and a variety of games like Dump the Skunk, Tapple, Tower Stack, and Scrabble Slam—perfect for family game night.
Plus, enjoy treats with a $25 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery and a $25 gift card to Cinemark Theatres.
A perfect mix of activities, games, and family fun! 🎬🍦
Donated By: CP/Jr Minors Baseball - Dodgers
Estimated Value: $575
Starting bid
Step up to the plate for the ultimate fan experience with the San Francisco Giants! This home-run bundle includes 2 reserved tickets to a Giants game of your choice this season, giving you the flexibility to catch the action when it works best for you.
Complete your game-day look with two handcrafted crocheted baseball-themed bucket hats—perfect for showing off your team spirit in style. And to top it off, bring the ballpark vibes home with a neon baseball-themed light that’s sure to be a standout in any fan cave, bedroom, or hangout space.
Whether you're cheering from the stands or repping your love for the game at home, this package knocks it out of the park! 🧢💡⚾
Donated By: CP/Jr Minors - Red Sox
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun day on the “course” with 2 hours of simulator golf at Valley Golf Simulators. Perfect for practicing your swing, playing virtual courses, or enjoying a round with friends—rain or shine.
Also included is a $50 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods to stock up on golf gear, apparel, or accessories.
A great package for golfers looking to play, practice, and upgrade their game! ⛳
https://www.valleygolfsimulators.com/
Donated By: CP/Jr Minors A's
Value: $170
Starting bid
Take a chance on a little extra luck! This fun basket includes a charming piggy bank filled with a variety of lottery scratcher tickets—giving you multiple chances to win.
A playful and exciting item for anyone who enjoys the thrill of a scratcher. Bid now and see if luck is on your side! 🍀
Donated By: CP/Jr Minors - Padres
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
This fun and practical basket is packed with treats and everyday favorites! It includes two Stanley cups, jerky, dried mango, trail mix, and two packs of classic Red Vines for a sweet snack.
You’ll also get two camo can cozies, plus a $50 gift card to Holiday Market and a $50 gift card to R&R Quality Meats & Seafood.
Perfect for road trips, outdoor adventures, or stocking up on great local food—bid now and enjoy the snacks and shopping!
Donated By: Beginner's Baseball - Giants
Estimate Value: $250
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this fun Beginner’s Baseball Fan Basket, perfect for any new fan! It comes in a baseball-themed wooden crate and is packed with classic ballpark snacks like sunflower seeds, peanuts, Big League Chew, licorice, and Cracker Jack.
Also included is a padded backpack bleacher seat for comfortable game days and a $25 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods to gear up for the season.
A home run bundle of snacks, comfort, and essentials to enjoy the game like a true fan! 🎉⚾
Donated By: Beginners Baseball - Red Sox
Estimated Value: $140
Starting bid
Treat yourself to wellness and coffee on the go with this Pilates & Coffee Basket! It includes a stylish blue Stanley cup, Pilates socks, and a handy Pilates tote bag—perfect for your next class.
Stay refreshed with a $25 gift card to JJ Pilates and a $30 gift card to Starbucks. You’ll also get convenient self-care essentials from Noshinku, including spray hand sanitizer and hand wipes.
A perfect bundle for fitness lovers who enjoy a little caffeine boost! ✨
Donated By: Beginner's Baseball - Dodgers
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious night out with a $120 gift card to Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen. Known for great food, craft drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for dinner with friends, family, or a casual date night.
Bid now and treat yourself to a fantastic meal!
Donated By: Beginners Baseball - Mariners
Value: $120
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect cozy night in! This Movie Night at Home basket includes a super cozy blanket, microwave popcorn, soda, and 11 favorite movie candies for the ultimate snack spread.
Snuggle up with the coziest blanket, grab your treats, and enjoy a relaxing movie night right from your couch. Perfect for family nights, date nights, or a solo movie marathon! 🎬
Donated By: Beginner's Baseball - Texas Rangers
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Capture beautiful moments and treat yourself with this Photo & Pamper Package! It includes a $300 mini photo session with Lily Lou (weekday, 30-minute session with 25 edited images).
Enjoy cozy and self-care extras like a Nevelles Nest car freshener and soy candle (Paloma scent), two hydrating facial masks, a claw clip, dangle earrings, and Poppy & Pout lip balm.
Also included is a $25 gift card to Apricot Lane Boutique.
A perfect blend of memories, style, and self-care! 💕
Donated by: Beginners Baseball - Rockies
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Help every child take the field! This special “bid to give” item supports our Player Scholarship Fund, helping cover registration fees so all kids can play—regardless of financial circumstances.
Place your bid to make a direct impact. Even if you’re not the highest bidder, you’ll have the opportunity to donate and support a player at the of the auction.
Every dollar helps a kid step up to the plate—thank you for making a difference!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little pampering with this adorable Spa Day Self-Care Basket, beautifully arranged in a cute pink rainbow basket. It includes body butter, a facial cleansing brush, peel-off face mask, spa hair wrap, and a soothing cooling gel eye mask.
Everything you need for a relaxing at-home spa experience—perfect for unwinding and feeling refreshed! ✨
Donated By: Beginner's Baseball - Yankees
Estimated Value: $30
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket full of local favorites from Holiday Market. This assortment includes wine, popcorn, kettle corn, jerky, walnuts, chocolates, candies, cookies, and other tasty snacks.
You’ll also find relaxing self-care items like bath salts, a candle, magnesium rub, hand soaps, and fragrant lavender.
A wonderful collection of locally sourced treats and goodies—perfect for sharing or enjoying at home!
Donated By: Majors Softball - Dirt Devils
Estimate Value: $250
Starting bid
Step up your game-day setup with this all-in-one softball survival kit! 🥎☀️
Packed inside a must-have Bogg Bag, you’ll find everything you need to stay cool, fueled, and ready for every inning—hydration packets, water bottle, cooling rag, misting fan, and sunscreen to beat the heat. Snack like a pro with sunflower seeds and Big League Chew, then recharge with a gift card to Dutch Bros.
And when the game’s over? Keep the fun going with 4 Rare Air passes for an adrenaline-filled adventure!
Game day just got an upgrade.
Donated By: Majors Softball - Lady Knights
Estimated Value: $225
Starting bid
Enjoy a basket full of Trader Joe’s favorites! This assortment includes wine, lavender, a succulent arrangement, and a variety of sweet and savory snacks like peanut butter pretzels, freeze-dried strawberries, Danish oat cookies, trail mix, coffee almonds, jalapeño olives, and Scandinavian Swimmers.
Also included are self-care treats like hair oil and a honey hydration mask, plus a $30 Trader Joe’s gift card to shop for more favorites. A fun mix of snacks, treats, and goodies to enjoy! ✨
Donated By: Jr Minors Softball - Dazzling Dodgers
Estimated Value: $140
Starting bid
This action-packed basket includes a durable YETI 5-gallon bucket, DSG water bottle, and stadium seat pad—perfect for workouts or game days.
Enjoy snacks and fuel like spicy pickle Jack Link's, Liquid I.V., Barebells, sunflower seeds, electrolyte gummies, and more.
Also included: a $65 gift certificate to Bluebird Permanent Jewelry and a family membership to Sun Oaks Tennis Club & Fitness (a $515 value).
A great mix of fitness, snacks, and local experiences! ✨
Donated By: Minors Softball - Firecrackers
Estimate Value: $775
Starting bid
Bring the fun home with this Family Fun Night Basket! Packed with activities and treats, it includes two soaker guns, foam squirters, candy, Kinder treats, and the hilarious Do You Really Know Your Family? game for plenty of laughs.
Also included are great gift cards: $100 to Outback Steakhouse, $50 to Cinemark Theatres, $20 & $25 gift cards to Starbucks.
Everything comes arranged in a stylish wire and canvas basket—perfect for a night of games, movies, treats, and family fun! 🍿🎬
Donated By: Minors Softball - Diamond Girls
Estimated Value: $260
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect day in the sun! This Beach Day Essentials Bag includes a large beach bag, beach towels, sunscreen and sun lotion, plus a durable YETI cup to keep your drinks cold.
Enjoy a snackle box loaded with beach treats, along with handy extras like towel clips, a beach tent, sun umbrellas, and an insulated cooler.
Pack it up and head to the beach in style—this basket has everything covered for a fun, relaxing day by the water! 🌊
Donated By: Jr Minors Softball - Roaring Raptors
Estimated Value: $300
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