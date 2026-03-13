East Texas Balloon Club

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East Texas Balloon Club

About the memberships

East Texas Balloon Club's Memberships

Pilot Membership
$25

Valid until May 6, 2027

This is the membership tier for hot air balloon pilots.

General Membership
$10

Valid until May 6, 2027

This is the membership tier for everyone else.

Family Membership
$40

Valid until May 6, 2027

This is the membership tier for families. All members of a family that live under the same roof are covered by this membership tier.

Lifetime Membership
$500

No expiration

A lifetime membership grants annual membership benefits for the life of the club member.

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