East Troy All Sports Booster Club's Membership Form
Lifetime Membership
$100
No expiration
Cost: $100 per family (one-time fee).
Best for: Families with multiple children in the district or those with a student just starting their freshman year.
Benefit: This is a "set it and forget it" option. Once paid, your family is considered a member for the duration of your time at East Troy High School, and you won't need to worry about annual renewals.
Please refer to the Board Bylaws posted on the club website for further information regarding membership definitions and scholarship eligibility.
Cost: $100 per family (one-time fee).
Best for: Families with multiple children in the district or those with a student just starting their freshman year.
Benefit: This is a "set it and forget it" option. Once paid, your family is considered a member for the duration of your time at East Troy High School, and you won't need to worry about annual renewals.
Please refer to the Board Bylaws posted on the club website for further information regarding membership definitions and scholarship eligibility.
Annual Membership
$20
Valid until June 29 at CDT
Cost: $20 per school year.
Coverage: Valid from the date of payment through the end of the current school year (June).
Renewal: This membership requires a new sign-up and payment each autumn to maintain your "active" status and voting rights.
Please refer to the Board Bylaws posted on the club website for further information regarding membership definitions and scholarship eligibility.
Cost: $20 per school year.
Coverage: Valid from the date of payment through the end of the current school year (June).
Renewal: This membership requires a new sign-up and payment each autumn to maintain your "active" status and voting rights.
Please refer to the Board Bylaws posted on the club website for further information regarding membership definitions and scholarship eligibility.
Add a donation for East Troy All Sports Booster Club
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