Offered by

East Troy All Sports Booster Club

About the memberships

East Troy All Sports Booster Club's Membership Form

Lifetime Membership
$100

No expiration

  • Cost: $100 per family (one-time fee).
  • Best for: Families with multiple children in the district or those with a student just starting their freshman year.
  • Benefit: This is a "set it and forget it" option. Once paid, your family is considered a member for the duration of your time at East Troy High School, and you won't need to worry about annual renewals.
  • Please refer to the Board Bylaws posted on the club website for further information regarding membership definitions and scholarship eligibility.


Annual Membership
$20

Valid until June 29 at CDT

  • Cost: $20 per school year.
  • Coverage: Valid from the date of payment through the end of the current school year (June).
  • Renewal: This membership requires a new sign-up and payment each autumn to maintain your "active" status and voting rights.
  • Please refer to the Board Bylaws posted on the club website for further information regarding membership definitions and scholarship eligibility.
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