East View Softball Booster Club

Offered by

East View Softball Booster Club

About this shop

East View Softball Concession Stand

Walking Taco
$5

Chip bag, ground taco meat, cheese

optional- salsa, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato

Hamburger
$4

Ground meat patty on bun

Cheeseburger
$5

Ground meat patty, cheese & bun

Hot Dog
$3

hotdog on a bun

Sausage Wrap
$4

Sausage on a tortilla

Frito Pie
$3

Fritos, chili, cheese

Nachos
$3

Chips and cheese

Hot Cheetos
$3

Hot cheetos with nacho cheese sauce

Street Corn
$4

Corn, Cotija, mayo, lime juice

Popcorn
$2

Bag of popcorn

Pickle
$1
Pickle Pop
$1

Frozen pickle x2

Chips/Cheezits
$1

bag of chips

Candy
$3

package of candy

RIng Pop/Push Pop
$1

candy pop

Cotton Candy
$3

container of cotton candy

Freeze Dried Jolly Ranchers
$3

Package of freeze dried candy

Water
$2

bottle of water

Topo Chico LIme
$3
Gatorade
$3
Soda
$2

Canned drink

Gold Peak Tea
$3
Hot Chocolate
$1
Coffee
$1

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!