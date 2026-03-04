East Ward Elementary School 2026 Spring Fair Sponsorship

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About this event
Activity Table Host: Set up a branded station with a fun activity or craft. It’s a great way to interact directly with parents and students!All sponsors will be recognized on our social media pages and via on-site signage during the fair. It’s a fantastic way to show your support for local education while reaching a captive audience of local consumers.
Game Sponsor: Sponsor one of our classic carnival games. Your business name and logo will be prominently displayed at the game station. All sponsors will be recognized on our social media pages and via on-site signage during the fair. It’s a fantastic way to show your support for local education while reaching a captive audience of local consumers.
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