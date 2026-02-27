Horses 4 Heroes Inc

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Horses 4 Heroes Inc

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Easter at The Ranch

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

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Easter at The Ranch
$25

Your child's admission, ages 2 to 13, includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and farm animals, a Wooden Easter Craft from HELP R HEROES, a BBQ Lunch (11 am to 2 pm), an Easter Egg Hunt (10:30 am) and photos with the Easter Bunny.

BBQ Lunch Only
$10

Purchase tickets for the BBQ lunch only (teens and adults).

Toddlers (6 months to 23 months)
Free

Toddlers are welcome to visit, with or without an older sibling. Their participation will be limited to the barn, barnyard, minis, and playground.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!