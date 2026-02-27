Easter at The Ranch

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About this event
$
Your child's admission, ages 2 to 13, includes a horse or pony ride, activities with mini horses and farm animals, a Wooden Easter Craft from HELP R HEROES, a BBQ Lunch (11 am to 2 pm), an Easter Egg Hunt (10:30 am) and photos with the Easter Bunny.
Purchase tickets for the BBQ lunch only (teens and adults).
Toddlers are welcome to visit, with or without an older sibling. Their participation will be limited to the barn, barnyard, minis, and playground.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!