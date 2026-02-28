Easter Bake Sale 2026

Hosted by
Eftazimo is a traditional Greek bread with a unique preparation method, where the dough is kneaded seven times (the name "eptazimo" comes from the Greek word "epta" - seven) before baking. What also sets eptazimo apart from other breads is that it is leavened without yeast.
Tsoureki (Greek: τσουρέκι) is a sweet holiday bread made with flour, milk, butter, eggs, and sugar and commonly seasoned with orange zest, mastic resin, or mahlab.
"Greek Easter bread," is made by Greek communities during Easter, not only in Greece, but also in other countries with Greek communities.
Koulourakia are a traditional Greek dessert. Each Island has their own variation, ours is based on the island of Kalymnos.
They are a butter-based pastry, traditionally hand-shaped, with egg glaze on top. They have a sweet delicate flavor with a hint of vanilla.
