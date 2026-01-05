Faces of Courage Foundation

Hosted by

Faces of Courage Foundation

About this event

Easter Bonnet Day at the Races

11225 Race Track Rd

Tampa, FL 33626, USA

General Admission
$65

Chef inspired buffet, open cash bar, silent auction items, private betting booth in Private Terrace Club.

VIP Admission
$85

Chef inspired buffet, open bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Marys, silent auction items, private betting booth in Private Terrace Club.

VIP Reserved Table for 10
$1,000

Private reserved table for 10 people. Chef inspired buffet, open bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Marys, silent auction items, private betting booth in Private Terrace Club.

Add a donation for Faces of Courage Foundation

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