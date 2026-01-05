Easter Bonnet Day at the Races

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Chef inspired buffet, open cash bar, silent auction items, private betting booth in Private Terrace Club.
Chef inspired buffet, open bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Marys, silent auction items, private betting booth in Private Terrace Club.
Private reserved table for 10 people. Chef inspired buffet, open bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Marys, silent auction items, private betting booth in Private Terrace Club.
$
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